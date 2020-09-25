RELIGION NOTES Sept. 26-Oct. 4

Breakfast Bites: Grab and go breakfast for the whole family at First-Plymouth— 9-10 a.m. Oct. 3. Friends and neighbors of First-Plymouth are invited to pick up a free breakfast, 2000 D St.

Brock's Boutique: Free food and clothing — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 3. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. There is plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Christ Lutheran services (Sundays) — 8 and 11 a.m. traditional service in the Sanctuary with live organ music, 9:30 and 11 a.m. casual service with band music, both services at 4325 Sumner St.; 9 and 10:30 a.m. casual service with band music, 6700 Chatsworth Lane.

Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Courtyard communion and carillon, with a prayer walk — 5:30-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Read scriptures and prayers at each station, under the arches, working your way toward the communion table, social distancing and masks encouraged, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.