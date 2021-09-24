Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.

Rebuilding After your Relationship Ends at First-Plymouth Church — 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Oct. 13-Nov. 17. Instructor is Gary Summers, cost of the class is $60, including book. Whether it is our choice or the choice from a partner to end a relationship, the experience comes with many intense feelings. The sense of loss can be devastating. Reclaiming ourselves often takes effort and time. Sharing our experiences with others provides hope in our recovery. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org.

September Fest at Sacred Heart Church — 2-6 p.m. Sept. 25. Vintage jewelry and craft jewelry sale, country store, games, Vietnamese food, Mexican food, fun for the whole family, free event, items for purchase, 3128 S St. Sacredheartlincoln.org or 402-476-2610.