RELIGION NOTES Sept. 19-Oct. 2

Annual Harvest Festival: St. John's the Apostle Church — 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 10 a.m. Sunday. Smoked pork or beef, with all the trimmings, until the food is gone, $8 per meal; $5 for 1lb bag of meat to go; 1:30 p.m. Priestly golf competition between Fr. Johnson and Fr. Froeschl, live streamed on parish Facebook page; raffle tickets need to be purchased before 2 p.m. and brought to the ticket table in the gym, online auction 7601 Vine St. Facebook.com/events/304346701013616.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.
Bible study for women and kids: Christ Place — 9:30 a.m. (Thursdays). Bible Study Fellowship class for women and kids (up to age 5), study is Genesis: New Beginnings, 1111 Old Cheney Road. Register: bsfinternational.org/class/1644.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 3. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. There is plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Christ Lutheran services (Sundays) — 8 and 11 a.m. traditional service in the Sanctuary with live organ music, 9:30 and 11 a.m. casual service with band music, both services at 4325 Sumner St.; 9 and 10:30 a.m. casual service with band music, 6700 Chatsworth Lane.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Courtyard communion and carillon, with a prayer walk — 5:30-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Read scriptures and prayers at each station, under the arches, working your way toward the communion table, social distancing and masks encouraged, 2000 D St. First-Plymouth church.
Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Livestreamed: Eclincoln.com.
Farmers' Market at F Street Neighborhood Church — 4:30-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Items for purchase include arts and crafts, locally grown fruits, vegetables, food and more, 1302 F St.
Friedens Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 540 D St. Facebook: search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) drive-in style service, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. In-person worship services with communion. (Sundays). Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Outdoor service, bring a lawn chair and masks, 6200 Adams St. Zoom fellowship available, please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696. Northeastucc.com.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall, 510 S. 33rd St. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Register: southwoodlutheran.org.
Summer's End at Calvary Community Church — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday. Live music from The Bottle Tops, food trucks including Waffleman, Mary Ellen’s Food for the Soul, and Tastee Trailer, classic car show, free event, 4400 N. 1st St.
CONCERTS ONLINE
Lincoln Friends of Chamber music: Sybarite5 concert via Zoom — 7 p.m. Sept. 19 and 20. Enjoy one of two concerts with the same program. Sybarite5 brings the art of the dance, center stage for an evening of high energy dance-inspired musical pieces. Tickets: Lfcm.us or 402-417-9424.
The Bach Aria Soloists — 7 p.m. Sept. 20. Enjoy the Chamber Ensemble from Kansas City, introducing you to Bach and other contemporary composers he inspired. Perfomers include Elizabeth Suh Lane, artistic director and violinist; Sarah Tannehill Anderson, soprano; Elisa Williams Bickers, organ and piano; Hannah Collins, cello. Free event. View on: Facebook.com/arts4thesoul.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS
American Elections webinar via Zoom: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 7 p.m (Tuesdays). Led by faculty and faculty emerita, topics include Nebraska campaign finance laws, how money impacts Nebraska politics, gerrymandering in America, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, race and voter suppression, Constitutional legitimacy of American elections and more. To participate: Go to bit.ly/stpaulseminar or call 402-477-6951 or email communications@stpaulumc.org.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the zoom address to join the study.
Effective parenting in a defective world via Zoom — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Mondays). Eight-week class began Sept. 14. Register: sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED WORSHIP SERVICES
* Aldersgate United Methodist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) Livestreaming worship. Aldersgatelinc.org.
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#.Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. Tune in to livestream worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services at Stmarks.org, 402-489-8885.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln.Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Westminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Grief Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday at Tabitha, ongoing discussion, books that inspire and help you cope.
* Noon grief at lunch drop-in group — noon-12:45 p.m. (Wednesdays) Meets every Wednesday, beginning Sept. 16, link provided after registration.
* Growing Through Grief — 3:30-5 p.m. (Thursdays) Six-week support group beginning Sept. 17, for anyone experiencing loss in their life.
