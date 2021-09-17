RELIGION NOTES: Sept. 18=26 Events: Electronics Recycling at First-Plymouth, Sept. 12th; Wednesday Night Live family night at First-Plymouth;, every Wednesday; Trivia night via Zoom at First Presbyterain, Sept. 19th;

Brock's Boutique event — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 2. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults, everything is free, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. Donations and volunteers are needed to help hang up clothes and straighten area. Please call Debbie Boltz at 402-490-7569 if you want to volunteer, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.

"Bread from the World" at First Presbyterian Church on World Communion Sunday — 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Oct. 3. The church will serve a variety of international loaves of bread for Communion. Also, the Worship and Sacraments Committee will have baskets of bread loaves to be given to each family at the end of worship to take and enjoy at home. Donations welcome, anybody with a favorite bread recipe, including gluten-free bread, will be accepted prior to Oct. 3. To donate, contact Joan Berglund at 402-440-5478 or Arta Smith at 402-613-6931. Fpclincoln.org.