RELIGION NOTES: Sept. 11-20 Events: Back-to-school event with the String Beans Band at First Presbyterian Church, Sept. 12th; Electronics Recycling at First-Plymouth, Sept. 12th; Rummage Sale at Christ United Methodist, Sept. 16-17; McPhee School supplies drive at First Presbyterian, until Sept. 17; Wednesday Night Live family night at First-Plymouth.

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meeting schedule: Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: call Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com.

McPhee School student supply drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon, Friday. Donations are accepted through Sept. 17 and are needed for the McPhee School teachers to give to their students. Drop off your donations in the church lobby. Please go to the website for a list of needed supplies: signupgenius.com/go/10c0d48aaad23a5fdcf8-mcphee, 840 S. 17th St.

Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.