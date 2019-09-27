Events
30 minute sweep of Bible at Brewsky's — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29. Live music, Andrea Von Kampen; 7 p.m. Presentation with Patrick Messer and Dr. Jim Keck, 201 N. 8th St. Firstplymouth.org od 402-476-7550.
Artists needed — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 19 art festival, call 402-466-0696, sign-up deadline is Sept. 30, Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St.
Animal Blessing — 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Blessing of your loved pets, please keep pets on a leash or in crates, free, open to the public, St. Mark's on the Campus, 1309 R St. Stmarks-episcopal.org
Alpha Class — 6 p.m. Oct. 2. 5:30 p.m. Dinner; 6 p.m. Program and question-answer session, $7. Registration: stmarks.org/courses, St. Mark's UMC, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Bell-issimo — 12:10 p.m. Oct. 4. 16 member ensemble of bell ringers, lunch available for purchase, free concert, donations accepted, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald, Bring a Bible, study, prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. Supper, 6-6:45 p.m. Video on Adam Hamilton's book "Simon Peter," 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 5. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. Sept. 30. $300 (couple), $200 (single), Unity church, 1941 N. 68th St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Join us for a 7-week video series, "Prosperity Plus III," master teacher Mary Morrissey, discussion following. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Finding Yourself in Transition" by Robert Brumet, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Forgive for Good Bible study — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Nine steps to forgiveness with Gayle Schroeder. Registration: stmarks.org/courses, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885.
F3 Potluck dinner: food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St, 402-477-6037.
L.O.F.T Sunday and pot luck breakfast — 10-10:50 a.m. Sept. 29. Bring a dish to share, all ages, breakfast and bible study, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org/about-us/calendar.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. Oct. 1. Enjoy breakfast and a Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays), Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Sorensen lecture series — 7 p.m. Oct. 6. Speakers Dr. Donald Wilhite and Professor Clint Rowe discussion on "The intersectionality of climate change," free, open to the public, childcare available, Unitarian Church of Lincoln, 6300 A St.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Rebuilding when your relationship ends — 6:45-8 p.m. Oct. 2. Workshop is $35 (includes book and materials), First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: 402-476-7550.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. Oct. 3. Join St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: Call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Oct. 2. Catered meal, $6 (adults); $4 (kids); 6-6:30 p.m. 30 minute worship; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Faith classes for kids (age 2-grade 5), parenting class, Women's Bible study and worship discussions, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/wednesdays-the-well.