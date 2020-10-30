RELIGION NOTES Oct. 31-Nov. 8

IN-PERSON EVENTS AT CHURCHES
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.
Adult Sabbath school and worship service: Piedmont Park Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service, masks and social distancing, 4801 A St.
Bible study for women and kids: Christ Place — 9:30 a.m. (Thursdays). Bible Study Fellowship class for women and kids (up to age 5), study is Genesis: New Beginnings, 1111 Old Cheney Road. Register: Christplace.church.
Breakfast Bites at First-Plymouth Church — 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 7. Neighbors and friends are invited to grab a free pastry, juice and more, 2000 D St.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 7. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. There is plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Courtyard communion and carillon, with a prayer walk — 5:30-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Read scriptures and prayers at each station, under the arches, working your way toward the communion table, social distancing and masks encouraged, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
"Gifts of Love" tailgate at Berean Church — noon-4 p.m. Nov. 7. Enjoy treats and family activities. Participate in donating including the following: Sponsor a child for $40 or donate any dollar amount; donate new, unwrapped gifts or gift wrap supplies at any "Gifts of Love" collection site; donate from the Amazon wishlist or Walmart wishlist; host a donation party with your friends to collect gifts or volunteer, 6400 S. 70th St. More information: cityimpact.org/gifts-of-love/#supportfaq.
HALLOWEEN EVENTS AT CHURCHES
Halloween Haunts, Tales and Treats: First-Plymouth Church — 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Drive-through experience for the whole family. Venture through the church parking lots to see what mystery, fairytale and candy await you. Meet at the corner parking lot, 20th and E streets.
"Light up the Dark" at Piedmont Park Church — 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Family fun drive, story and sweet treats, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
Trunk-or-Treat at St. Mark Lutheran Church — 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31. Free candy, games and photo booth, wear a mask, 3930 S. 19th St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Word of Life Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. Oct. 31. Free event, wear a costume, must wear a mask, 200 Fletcher Ave.
CONCERT ONLINE
Virtual Hymn Festival — 4 p.m. Nov. 1. Featuring songs of mercy and justice, inspired from the Bible verse Micah 6:8, directed by Paul Robinson, St. Paul's director of music and worship arts. Watch live: saintpaulumc.org/live.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS
American Elections webinar via Zoom: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Led by faculty and faculty emerita. Topics include Nebraska campaign finance laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and more. To participate: Go to bit.ly/stpaulseminar, call 402-477-6951 or email communications@stpaulumc.org.
Climate Change and Advocacy education: two virtual sessions at First-Plymouth — 7-8:15 p.m. Nov. 5, "How to advocate for change." Topics include speaking to elected officials, participating in hearings, using media and social media, and ways to encourage community engagement. Speakers are Kat Woerner, UNL student and field adviser for the climate; Ken Haar, former state senator; Lucas Sabalka, LES System board member and climate advocate. Must register to attend sessions. Register: firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the zoom address to join the study.
The Bible in art and music: First-Plymouth Church — 6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Led by Dr. Dan Clanton, assistant professor of religion, Doane University. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org for the Zoom link.
Jewish women's lunch via Zoom — 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Make your own lunch at home and share conversations with others, meeting via the weekly Tea & Coffee with Pals meeting. RSVP: Call Deb Swearingen at 402-416-7528 if you plan to attend. Southstreettemple.org.
Men's lunch and conversation with Dr. Keck via Zoom — noon-1 p.m. (Wednesdays). Make your own lunch and share conversations with others. Email addie@firstplymouth.org for the Zoom link.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
American Lutheran Church — (Sundays) 8:15 a.m. indoor worship, 10:30 a.m. outdoor worship. Alclincoln.com. Live worship on Facebook and check YouTube for services.
Christ Lincoln — (Sundays) 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane. Christlincoln.org.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Collegeviewchurch.org.
Crossbridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), outside worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Road. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall. Also available livestream: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
Friedens Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 540 D St. Facebook: search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), drive-in style service, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Outdoor service, bring a lawn chair and masks, 6200 Adams St. Zoom fellowship available, please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696. Northeastucc.com.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall, 510 S. 33rd St. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.
Sheridan Lutheran Church: 3 in-person worship services — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Register: southwoodlutheran.org.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional service, 300 person capacity; 10:30 a.m. contemporary service, 300-person capacity, no fellowship in the narthex prior to the service until further notice, masks are required, Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED WORSHIP SERVICES
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* ConnectioN Point Church — Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestream worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: Tuesdays of each week call 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln.Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services, you also can access services at any time online. Westminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
Caregiver Eight-Week Online Support Group — 2 p.m. (Thursdays), through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. (Thursdays), providing inspiration and hope, books are read and discussed several chapters at a time. More information: Call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club online — noon-1 p.m. Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 24. More informatio: call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Growing Through Grief — 4:30-5:30 p.m. (Thursdays) Six-week support group, through Oct. 28, for anyone experiencing loss in their life.
* Hope for the Holidays Online Grief Seminar — 4-5 p.m. Nov. 19. This class will identify tips to help families, friends and caregivers cope during the holidays, after a loss. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402.416.7365.
