RELIGION NOTES Oct. 31-Nov. 8

Breakfast Bites at First-Plymouth Church — 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 7. Neighbors and friends are invited to grab a free pastry, juice and more, 2000 D St.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 7. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. There is plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Courtyard communion and carillon, with a prayer walk — 5:30-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Read scriptures and prayers at each station, under the arches, working your way toward the communion table, social distancing and masks encouraged, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.