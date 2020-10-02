RELIGION NOTES Oct. 3 - Oct. 11.

Breakfast Bites: Grab and go breakfast for the whole family at First-Plymouth — 9-10 a.m. Oct. 3. Friends and neighbors of First-Plymouth are invited to pick up a free breakfast, 2000 D St.

Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 3 and Nov. 7. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. There is plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.

Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.

Courtyard communion and carillon, with a prayer walk — 5:30-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Read scriptures and prayers at each station, under the arches, working your way toward the communion table, social distancing and masks encouraged, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Fall craft and vendor fair — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Items for purchase, Southview Christian Church, 2040 S. 22nd St.