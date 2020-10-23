RELIGION NOTES Oct. 24-Nov. 1

Arts for the Soul online concert: "Sing from the Heart" celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment — 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Featuring storyteller Pippa white and guest soloists. Charity fundraiser for Civic Nebraska. Fpclincoln.org .sing-from-the-heart.

LIVESTREAMED EVENTS

American Elections webinar via Zoom: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Led by faculty and faculty emerita. Topics include Nebraska campaign finance laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and more. To participate: Go to bit.ly/stpaulseminar , call 402-477-6951 or email communications@stpaulumc.org .

Climate Change and Advocacy education: two virtual sessions at First-Plymouth — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct 29, “Spiritual and Climate Science Basics,” featuring speakers Don Wilhite, UNL Professor Emeritus and Nebraska’s famous climate scientist; and David Lux, Senior Pastor Emeritus at Saint Paul United Methodist Church and part of the race for climate grace. Then from 7-8:15 p.m. Nov. 5, "How to advocate for change." Topics include speaking to elected officials, participating in hearings, using media and social media, and ways to encourage community engagement. Speakers are Kat Woerner, UNL Student and Field Advisor for the climate; Ken Haar, former State Senator; Lucas Sabalka, LES System Board and climate advocate. Must register to attend sessions. Register: firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.