RELIGION NOTES Oct. 23-31 -- Climate Change: "Why We Must Care and What We Can Say," at First-Plymouth, Oct. 28; Donations needed for "A Warmer Day" coat drive and Disaster Assistance cleaning buckets at First Presbyterian; Gifts of Love gift donations needed at Citylight Church, Oct. 23

"Sing On" Lincoln Choral Artists concert — 4 p.m. Oct 24. Featuring “In Paradisum,” a new work by Z. Randall Stroope, New Hope United Methodist Church. Freewill donations accepted, must wear a mask, use south entrance, 1205 N. 45th St. Lincolnchoralartists.org.

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meeting schedule: Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: contact Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com.

Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.