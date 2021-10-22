RELIGION NOTES Oct. 23-31 -- Climate Change: "Why We Must Care and What We Can Say," at First-Plymouth, Oct. 28; Donations needed for "A Warmer Day" coat drive and Disaster Assistance cleaning buckets at First Presbyterian; Gifts of Love gift donations needed at Citylight Church, Oct. 23

IN-PERSON EVENTS
100th Anniversary Talent Show at St. Mark's On The Campus — 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23. Meet in the Sanctuary to celebrate talented members of the congregation, watch 12 musical and spoken performances, 1309 R St.
100th Anniversary Sanctuary Re-dedication at St. Mark's On The Campus — 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24. Re-dedication of the Sanctuary to the Glory of God. Eucharist with special readings, music and flowers. Following the service, prayers will be said for the new 100-year time capsule, pot-luck lunch following, 1309 R St.
Abendmusik presents Jason Max Ferdinand Singers at First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. Nov. 7. A concert about spreading hope, social justice and enriching cultural health. View the concert in-person and online, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Adult Choir "Sursum Corda" is accepting new members for Cathedral of the Risen Christ — Choir rehearsals 6-7:15 p.m. Thursdays, food and fellowship immediately following. The choir sings at 6 p.m. Sundays, with vocal warm-ups and rehearsal before Mass, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: email church@christ-parish.org or call 402-488-0948.
"A Warmer Day" coat drive at First Presbyterian Church — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Please drop off your coats, sweatshirts, hats and gloves to be donated to A Warmer Day organization, providing warm coats to those in need, due by Oct. 31, 840 S. 17th St.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab-and-go meals.
Brock's Boutique event — 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 6. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults, everything is free, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. Please call Debbie Boltz at 402-430-7569 if you want to donate items or volunteer, or just show up with your donations, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Depression support group at St. Mark's — 7-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays). Open to anyone on a come-as-you-can basis. Meet in the lower Fellowship Hall, free to attend, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org/calendar.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 23; also 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. See complete list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Drive-thru pork barbecue at First United Methodist Church in Waverly — 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 24. $10, adult meal: pork sandwich with homemade barbecue sauce, cheesy potatoes, homegrown corn and cookies; $5 kids meal includes chicken tenders, mac and cheese, baby carrots and cookie; chicken tenders are an option for adult meals as well. Take-out is available on the south side of the church, 14410 Folkestone, Waverly.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anyone in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St., UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
Gifts of Love kickoff and donations drive at Citylight Church — 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23. Drop off gift donations to give to those in need during Christmas, 2820 O St. More information and Gifts of Love wish list: cityimpact.org/gifts-of-love.
Grief Support Group at St. Mark's Church — 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. This is a safe place to share with others who are experiencing similar issues, feelings and to learn the tools for effectively navigating the grief process. All are welcome, Vermeer Education Center, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Health Justice Speaker Series at Saint Paul United Methodist Church — 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Guest speakers including: Oct. 26, Gayle Resh, certified therapeutic recreational specialist, “Balanced Activity for Kids"; Nov. 2, Ross Pacini, MD, invasive cardiologist at Bryan Heart, “Keeping Hearts Healthy," 1144 M St. Must register: Saintpaulumc.org/healthspeakers21.
Holiday Open House at Hallam United Methodist Church — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 6. Do your Christmas shopping early, items for purchase including a Bake sale, crafts and a variety of vendors. View and vote for your favorite Nativity set, 500 Main St., Hallam.
"Light the Night" at Christian Heritage — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 9-11. Drive-thru Christmas Light spectacular, stay in your cars, enjoy a live nativity scene with 1000's of lights, music, characters and a "Whoville" type Christmas-themed campus, must pre-register, $20 per car, 14880 Old Cheney Road, Walton. More information: call Jen Olive at 402-310-0179. Register: Lightthenightforkids.org.
"Sing On" Lincoln Choral Artists concert — 4 p.m. Oct 24. Featuring “In Paradisum,” a new work by Z. Randall Stroope, New Hope United Methodist Church. Freewill donations accepted, must wear a mask, use south entrance, 1205 N. 45th St. Lincolnchoralartists.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meeting schedule: Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: contact Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com.
Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.
Presbyterian Disaster Assistance: Items needed to fill buckets — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-noon Friday; 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. The Presbyterian Women are collecting supplies needed to fill cleaning buckets to donate to a warehouse in Arkansas. Items still needed include: 5 100-foot clothes lines, 3 dust masks, 3 bottles of 50 oz. liquid laundry detergent, 2 bottles of liquid dish disinfectant, 5 packages of cleaning towels or reusable easy wipes, 8 bottles insect repellant (liquid or lotion, not aerosol) and 28 scouring pads. These items will be delivered by truck to the PDA warehouse in Arkansas. The trip will cost about $2,500, cash donations are accepted. Homestead Presbyterian Women have been paying this bill, please make your checks to "PW of HP PDA shipping." Drop off donations at the church office, 840 S. 17th St. More information: call Carrie at 402-477-6037.
Rebuilding After your Relationship Ends: First-Plymouth Church — 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Oct. 27-Nov. 17. Instructor is Gary Summers. Cost of the class is $60, including book. Whether it is our choice or the choice from a partner to end a relationship, the experience comes with many intense feelings. The sense of loss can be devastating. Reclaiming ourselves often takes effort and time. Sharing our experiences with others provides hope in our recovery. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org.
“Short Stories by Jesus” Book Discussion Group: First Presbyterian Group at the Eatery — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 27-Dec. 1, Wednesdays. Amy-Jill Levine invites us to look at the parables of Jesus, through the Jewish lens, originally how the parables were taught. Each week group members will gather to discuss the topic chapter of the week at the Eatery, 2548 S. 48th St. Register: fpclincoln.org/event/short-stories.
Spiritual Gifts class — 9:15 a.m. Sundays at First Baptist Church, 1340 K St. More information: 402-477-4198 or Fbclincoln.org.
True Strength with REFIT fitness class at Faith Bible Church — 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Fridays); also 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Fitness class that combines positive music with movements for the body, soul and spirit. True Strength brings together various fitness levels, shapes, sizes and ages. You are invited to dance, share in devotion and build relationships, strengthening yourself and your body with the Lord, Fellowship Hall, 6201 S. 84th St. More details: email Elisabeth at truestrengthwithrefit@gmail.com or call 402-484-6020.
LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.
Climate Change: "Why We Must Care and What We Can Say" — 7 p.m. Oct. 28. Dr. Katharine Hayhoe will talk about why climate change is a faith and values issue. Register for Zoom link: link at firstplymouth.org/cat.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Lincoln Caregiver Education Group scheduled for Saint Paul UMC now via Zoom: "Myths of Aging" — 1:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Link to Zoom meeting: go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. TBA. Each month play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. You can join a Zoom link or call in on your phone. To register for Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; password: 510203. To join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More details: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
"United States of Christianity" First-Plymouth Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. Nov. 8, "A Native Way of Giving" by Michael Carney and Forrest Cuch, tribal member of the Northern Ute tribe; Nov. 29, final discussion of series. The series is free, registration is required. Register for Zoom link by emailing addie@firstplymouth.org.
Wednesday Night Live Family Night at First-Plymouth — 5 p.m. Oct. 27-April 2022. EZ Meals by Chef au Chef. Individually packed to-go meals, freewill donations accepted; 5:30 p.m. Kids and youth choir rehearsal and confirmation for 8th grade; 6 p.m. Mid-week groups including: First-Plymouth Littles, birth-age 5; First-Plymouth Kids Studio, K-5th grade; Middle School, 6-8th grades; and high school, 9-12th grades; adult program this week is "Justice 101" with Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, Pilgrim Hall; 7:15 p.m. Adult Choir rehearsal, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Halloween events at Churches
Halloween Block Party at First-Plymouth Congregational Church — 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Carnival, trunk-or-treat and cookout, public welcome, free event, 2000 D St.
Treats & Tales at First Christian Church — 5:30-8 p.m. Oct. 31. Kids can trick-or-treat, get blessings and learn Bible stories including Jonah who was swallowed up by a whale, David and Goliath, Noah's Ark, Meshach, Shadrach and Abednego who were thrown into a fiery furnace, a pumpkin parable and more, 205 N. Seventh St., Beatrice.
Trunk-or-Treat at American Lutheran Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Kids can dress in costume and visit a variety of trunks to get treats, bring your own bag, 4200 Vine St.
Trunk-or-Treat at Havelock United Methodist Church — 2-4 p.m. Oct. 31. Kids are invited to dress up in costume, bring a bag and collect treats and candy from a variety of trunks in the church parking lot, 4140 N. 60th St.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Aldersgate Church — 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship in-person; livestream available. 8320 S. St. Aldersgatelinc.org.
Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services are also available online, 4400 N. First St. Calvarylincoln.online.church. Mycalvary.org/services.
Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — (Sundays) One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
Christ United Methodist Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service is beginning, in the sanctuary, must RSVP to attend, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org. RSVP: rsvp.church/r/ZGLeP87U.
Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Clay Lein leads the worship services, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
CrossBridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Place. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Elevate Church — 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship service (Sundays). Children's Church is available only during the 11 a.m. service, 8251 Pioneers Blvd. Elevatelincoln.com.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open (Sundays), enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins, masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
First Lutheran Church in person and online — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Must register at Flclincoln.org for any service you want to attend, 1551 S. 70th St.
First-Plymouth — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. (Sundays). In-person service limited to 150 people, must register for services. Masks and social distancing. Online services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 2000 D St. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship and Communion services in the Great Hall and online; 10 a.m. worship service in-person in the Sanctuary and watch on Facebook online, masks required, 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org. Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. (Wednesdays), online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection, facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.
Friedens Lutheran — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) English services; 1-2:30 p.m. (Sundays) Karen language services; 5-7:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style service in the parking lot. Bring your own Communion elements or use pre-packaged elements available, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Horizons Community Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays); 10:45 a.m. services beginning May 2, 45-minute service, including live music and teaching, kids are always welcome to worship with their families, must wear a mask, 3 years and up. Kids can join in Discovery Zone or Fusion for kids at the same time of the regular worship service. Must register online for all services, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Register: Horizons.church/experience.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mercy City Church — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). Services include live music and teaching. Must register for worship on your Mercy City phone app or rsvp.church/r/1uLDpO1l. City Kids ministry is available for all ages, must register: mercycity.church/city-kids. Mercycity.church.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. worship (Sundays), 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestreamed. Southviewbaptist.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship offered, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Online worship available at: Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m. in person; 9 a.m. in person and livestream; 11 a.m. in person and parking lot (Sundays). Register for all service options at: rsvp.church/r/iG6aFLHZ, 5901 NW 1st St. Spiritofhopelincoln.org.
Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays). English-speaking, open-minded, in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), limited to 20 people. Must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people, please call ahead to register for worship service at 402-476-6887, leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.; Also worship virtually at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Online worship and archives available for viewing. Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — Worship virtually any time at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos; Also 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8992.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday, the next meeting is Oct. 26. The support group will read and discuss “Thanks for the Dance: Transforming Grief into Gratitude” by Fred Abrams. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, the next meeting is Nov. 4. The group reads inspirational and hope-based books with meaningful discussions around the book’s focus. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739
* “Growing Through Grief” — 5:30-7 p.m. Meets every Thursday, the next meeting is Oct. 28. This six-week adult education group provides supports people experiencing grief.