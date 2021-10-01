IN-PERSON EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Abendmusik 50th season opener concert at First-Plymouth Church — 3 p.m. Oct. 3. Featuring "Sounding Light" Chamber Choir, free, open to the public, 2000 D St. Abendmusik.org.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab-and-go meals.
Brock's Boutique event — 9 a.m.-noon, Oct. 2. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults, everything is free, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. Please call Debbie Boltz at 402-430-7569 if you want to donate items or volunteer, or just show up with your donations, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
"Bread from the World" at First Presbyterian Church on World Communion Sunday — 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Oct. 3. The church will serve a variety of international loaves of bread for Communion. Also, the Worship and Sacraments Committee will have baskets of bread loaves to be given to each family at the end of worship to take home. Donations welcome. Anyone's favorite bread recipe, including gluten-free bread, will be accepted prior to Oct. 3. To donate, contact Joan Berglund at 402-440-5478 or Arta Smith at 402-613-6931. 840 S. 17th St. Fpclincoln.org.
Business Connection Luncheon "Eyes and the World: God's Amazing Creation" — 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 19. Speaker is Dr. James Kirchner, optometrist, visionary and entrepreneur. Registration is due by Oct. 12, $15, Clocktower Shopping Center, 6891 A St., Suite 111. Register: eventbrite.com/e/business-connection-luncheon-registration-148638747495.
Campfire Night at American Lutheran Church — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 3. Enjoy grilled hot dogs and burgers, play camp and lawn games, make your own s'mores over the campfire and finally, complete the night with singing music and participating in worship. Bring your own lawn chairs and bug spray, 4200 Vine St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Depression support group at St. Mark's — 7-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays). Open to anyone on a come-as-you-can basis. Meet in the lower Fellowship Hall, free to attend, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org/calendar.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 2; also 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Oct. 7. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. See complete list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anyone in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St., UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
Grace Chapel's Fall Fest at Camp Sonshine (Roca) — 4-7 p.m. Oct. 3. Enjoy chili, cinnamon rolls, sing by the fire and ride along in a hayrack ride, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca.
Grief Support Group at St. Mark's Church — 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. This is a safe place to share with others who are experiencing similar issues, feelings and to learn the tools for effectively navigating the grief process. All are welcome, Vermeer Education Center, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.
Horizons Community Church Fall Festival — 10-10:45 a.m. Oct. 3. Make a craft, play a game, get treats, make friends and fellowship with others. Order a coffee or smoothie from New Day Coffee, 3200 Grainger Parkway.
Lincoln Ostomy Association Support Group — 1:30-3:30 p.m. The group meets Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5. This is a support group for all ostomates, Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8230 South St. More information: ostomynebraska.com/lincoln.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meeting schedule: Oct. 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: call Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com.
Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.
Rebuilding After your Relationship Ends at First-Plymouth Church — 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Oct. 13-Nov. 17. Instructor is Gary Summers. Cost of the class is $60, including book. Whether it is our choice or the choice from a partner to end a relationship, the experience comes with many intense feelings. The sense of loss can be devastating. Reclaiming ourselves often takes effort and time. Sharing our experiences with others provides hope in our recovery. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org.
“Short Stories by Jesus” Book Discussion Group: First Presbyterian Group at the Eatery — 6-8 p.m. Oct. 6-Dec. 1, Wednesdays. Amy-Jill Levine invites us to look at the parables of Jesus, through the Jewish lens, originally how the parables were taught. Each week the group will gather together to discuss the topic chapter of the week. The group will meet at the Eatery, 2548 S. 48th St. Register: fpclincoln.org/event/short-stories.
Spiritual Gifts class — 9:15 a.m. Sundays at First Baptist Church, 1340 K St. More information: 402-477-4198 or Fbclincoln.org.
True Strength with REFIT fitness class at Faith Bible Church — 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Fridays); also 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Fitness class that combines positive music with movements for the body, soul and spirit. True Strength brings together various fitness levels, shapes, sizes and ages. You are invited to dance, share in devotion and build relationships, strengthening yourself and your body with the Lord, Fellowship Hall, 6201 S. 84th St. More details: email Elisabeth at truestrengthwithrefit@gmail.com or call 402-484-6020.
LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.
GriefShare at Sheridan Lutheran Church online support group — 6-8 p.m. Register: Griefshare.org/groups/132575.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — Next meeting TBA. Each month play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. You can join a Zoom link or call in on your phone. To register for Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; password: 510203. To join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More details: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
"United States of Christianity" via Zoom — Speaker is Dr. Max Perry Mueller, PhD, Harvard University. Series schedule: Oct. 13, "Proclaim Peace: Restoration's Answer to an Age of Conflict" by Patrick Mason; Nov. 8, "A Native Way of Giving" by Michael Carney and Forrest Cuch, tribal member of the Northern Ute tribe; Nov. 29, final discussion of series. The series is free, registration is required. Register for Zoom link by emailing addie@firstplymouth.org.
Wednesday Night Live Family Night at First-Plymouth — 5 p.m. Oct. 6-April 2022. EZ Meals by Chef au Chef. Individually packed to-go meals, freewill donations accepted; 5:30 p.m. Kids and youth choir rehearsal and confirmation for 8th grade; 6 p.m. Mid-week groups including: First Plymouth Littles, birth-age 5; First Plymouth Kids Studio, K-5th grade; Middle School, 6-8th grades; and high school, 9-12th grades; adult program this week is "Justice 101" with Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas, Pilgrim Hall; 7:15 p.m. Adult Choir rehearsal, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Please see all in-person and virtual worship services listed online at Journalstar.com, search: Religion Notes. Also view on individual church websites.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Aldersgate Church — 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship in-person; livestream available. 8320 S. St. Aldersgatelinc.org.
Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services are also available online, 4400 N. First St. Calvarylincoln.online.church. Mycalvary.org/services.
Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — (Sundays) One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
Christ United Methodist Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service is beginning, in the sanctuary, must RSVP to attend, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org. RSVP: rsvp.church/r/ZGLeP87U.
Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Clay Lein leads the worship services, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
CrossBridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Place. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Elevate Church — 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship service (Sundays). Children's Church is available only during the 11 a.m. service, 8251 Pioneers Blvd. Elevatelincoln.com.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open (Sundays), enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins, masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
First Lutheran Church in person and online — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Must register at Flclincoln.org for any service you want to attend, 1551 S. 70th St.
First-Plymouth — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. (Sundays). In-person service limited to 150 people, must register for services. Masks and social distancing. Online services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 2000 D St. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship and Communion services in the Great Hall and online; 10 a.m. worship service in-person in the Sanctuary and watch on Facebook online, masks required, 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org. Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. (Wednesdays), online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection, facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.
Friedens Lutheran — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) English services; 1-2:30 p.m. (Sundays) Karen language services; 5-7:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style service in the parking lot. Bring your own Communion elements or use pre-packaged elements available, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Horizons Community Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays); 10:45 a.m. services beginning May 2, 45-minute service, including live music and teaching, kids are always welcome to worship with their families, must wear a mask, 3 years and up. Kids can join in Discovery Zone or Fusion for kids at the same time of the regular worship service. Must register online for all services, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Register: Horizons.church/experience.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mercy City Church — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). Services include live music and teaching. Must register for worship on your Mercy City phone app or rsvp.church/r/1uLDpO1l. City Kids ministry is available for all ages, must register: mercycity.church/city-kids. Mercycity.church.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. worship (Sundays), 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestreamed. Southviewbaptist.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship offered, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Online worship available at: Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m. in person; 9 a.m. in person and livestream; 11 a.m. in person and parking lot (Sundays). Register for all service options at: rsvp.church/r/iG6aFLHZ, 5901 NW 1st St. Spiritofhopelincoln.org.
Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays). English-speaking, open-minded, in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), limited to 20 people. Must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people, please call ahead to register for worship service at 402-476-6887, leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.; Also worship virtually at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Online worship and archives available for viewing. Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — Worship virtually any time at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos; Also 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8992.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday, the next meetings are Oct. 5 and Oct. 19. The support group will read and discuss “Thanks for the Dance: Transforming Grief into Gratitude” by Fred Abrams. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Hope Book Club — 4-5 p.m. Meets the first and third Thursdays, the next meetings are Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. The group reads inspirational and hope-based books with meaningful discussions around the book’s focus. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739
* “Growing Through Grief” — 5:30-7 p.m. Meets every Thursday, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. This six-week adult education group provides supports people experiencing grief.