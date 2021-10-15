RELIGION NOTES Oct. 16-24: 100th Anniversary events at St. Mark's on the Campus; Business Connection Luncheon "Eyes and the World: God's Amazing Creation"; Cleaning items needed for PDA buckets at First Presbyterian

IN-PERSON EVENTS

PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.

100th Time Capsule at St. Mark's On The Campus — 10:30 p.m. Oct. 17. After the 10:30 a.m. service, opening of the 75-year time capsule, looking at the contents and viewing the contents of the new 100-year time capsule. The new capsule will be displayed for one week in the Parish Hall. At noon there will be a slide show and memory sharing about St. Mark's history. Bring your own lunch or call the church at 402-474-1979 to order one, 1309 R St.

100th Anniversary concert at St. Mark's On The Campus — 5 p.m. Oct. 21. Enjoy Kurt Knecht, renowned composer and musician, performing with Ross Mosier, music director. Featuring the church’s recently acquired grand piano and Bedient organ, free concert, 1309 R St.

100th Anniversary Talent Show at St. Mark's On The Campus — 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23. Meet in the Sanctuary to celebrate talented members of the congregation, watch 12 musical and spoken performances, 1309 R St.