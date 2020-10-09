RELIGION NOTES Oct. 10-18

Climate Change and Advocacy education: two virtual sessions at First-Plymouth — 7-8:15 p.m. Oct 29. “Spiritual and Climate Science Basics,” featuring speakers Don Wilhite, UNL Professor Emeritus and Nebraska’s famous climate scientist and David Lux, Senior Pastor Emeritus at Saint Paul United Methodist Church and part of the race for climate grace; 7-8:15 p.m. Nov. 5. "How to advocate for change," topics including speaking to elected officials, participating in hearings, using media and social media, and ways to encourage community engagement. Speakers are Kat Woerner, UNL Student and Field Advisor for the climate; Ken Haar, former State Senator; Lucas Sabalka, LES System Board and climate advocate. Must register to attend session. Register: firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.