Events
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring a Bible. Includes study, prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. video on Adam Hamilton's book "Simon Peter," 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 2. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Lert Training — 8 a.m. Oct. 26. Training focusing on the safety and ministry of Lutherans as first responders, $10 (returning members), $35 (new members), 4325 Sumner St. Christlincoln.org.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. (Mondays). $300 (couple), $200 (single), Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Seven-week video series, "Prosperity Plus III," master teacher Mary Morrissey, discussion following. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
First Plymouth Choir Cabaret — Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m. doors open, 7:30 p.m. show. Cabaret-style songs from your favorite animated movies and circus-themed songs, pizza and salad buffet, be prepared to buy your own drinks. $30 (per seat), $200 (table of 8), Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill, 1501 Center Park Road. Firstplymouth.org.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Finding Yourself in Transition" by Robert Brumet, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Forgive for Good Bible study — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Nine steps to forgiveness with Gayle Schroeder. Registration: stmarks.org/courses, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885.
F3 Potluck dinner: food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Enjoy breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Rebuilding when your relationship ends — 6:45-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Workshop is $35 (includes book and materials), First Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: 402-476-7550. Firstplymouth.org.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays). Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). Join St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Book study and discussion about the book “Working with the Law” by Raymond Holliwell, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Spiritual Assembly of Bahai Faith commeration: 3 days — 5:30 p.m. Oct. 26 celebration, free dinner, Justin Lepard cello performance, DMNV Lion Dance Team, Auld Pavilion, Antelope Park, 1650 Memorial Drive; 3 p.m. Oct. 27 showing of 45-minute film "Dawn of the Light," UNL Student Union Auditorium, 1400 R St.; 7 p.m. Oct. 28, second showing of "Dawn of the Light," UNL College of Law Auditorium, 1875 N. 42nd St. More information: 402-472-2179.
South Street Temple: double feature movie night — 7 p.m. Oct. 26. The Black Cat and Rocky Horror Picture Show, popcorn provided, 2061 S. 20th St.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday; 5-6:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Items for purchase at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
University Lutheran Chapel: new facility dedication — 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27 dedication service, speaker LCMS District President and Rev. Richard Snow; 1-3 p.m. open house to tour facility, free event, 1510 Q St. Lutheranchapel.org.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m., 30-minute worship; 6:30-7:30 p.m., faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, Women's Bible study and worship discussions, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/wednesdays-the-well.