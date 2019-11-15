Events
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “Strength For The Journey, A Guide to Spiritual Practice,” by Renee Miller; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 7. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Video series, “Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth,” discussion following. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Community Interfaith Thanksgiving service — 3 p.m. Nov. 24. All faiths are welcome, this service reminds us of what binds us together, speaker is Dr. Courtney Bruntz, Doane University. People wanting to sing along in the interfaith choir, call Brian Pfoltner at 402-477-6037; reception following the service, bring a dessert to share if you want and a non-perishable food item for the food bank, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
F3 Potluck dinner: food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One," by Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Greek Holiday bake sale: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church — 9 a.m.-4 p.m Nov. 23. Authentic Greek pastries, cookies, breads, Baklava, Spanakopita, pumpkin rolls for purchase, cash, checks and credit card accepted, 950 N. 63rd St.
Grief and the Holiday Season workshop — 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19. Share with others, options of coping during the holidays, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: addie@Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7550
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Lincoln Lutheran Choir concert: "Hope, Love, Joy and Peace. An Advent Choral Meditation" — 3 p.m. Nov. 24. Free concert, donations accepted, Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Nov. 19. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the Church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Sketching Lincoln's Landmarks class: First-Plymouth Church — 6:45-7:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Led by Joan Phelan, allows you to practice basic sketching, materials are provided, $5, register: 402-476-7565, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays). Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Book study and discussion about the book “Working with the Law” by Raymond Holliwell, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
South Street Temple F Street Community Center fundraiser — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feeding kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Items for purchase at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Nov. 20. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m., 30-minute worship; 6:30-7:30 p.m., faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, Women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/wednesdays-the-well.
Wednesday night live family event — Nov. 20. 5 p.m., $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:15-7:30 p.m., Dr. Ferial Pearson, Asoociate Professor, UNO, topic is " Secret Kindness Agents"; 6:45-7:30 p.m. programs for kids and adults, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 3. Breakfast, singing from Kevin Witcher, Screamers Family Restaurant; speaker Judy Douglas, topic is Iris Connection, $8, Lincoln Country Club. Register by Nov. 29, call Leslie at 402-484-8842.