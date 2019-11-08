Events
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring a Bible. Includes study, prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “Strength For The Journey, A Guide to Spiritual Practice,” by Renee Miller; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 2. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Circle of Security: 8-week parenting class — 6-8 p.m. (Mondays). $300 (couple), $200 (single), Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Video series, “Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth,” discussion following. Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service — 3 p.m. Nov. 24. First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
F3 Potluck dinner: food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One," by Kute Blackson, book available for purchase, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Nov. 12. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the Church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Mom's Bible study group — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) Nov. 13 and Nov. 20. Break away from your busy life and spend time with other Mothers and the Bible. St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
You have free articles remaining.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Lincoln Lutheran Choir concert: "Hope, Love, Joy and Peace. An Advent Choral Meditation" — 3 p.m. Nov. 24. Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington St.
Rebuilding when your relationship ends — 6:45-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Workshop is $35 (includes book and materials), First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: 402-476-7550. Firstplymouth.org.
Sketching Lincoln's Landmarks class: First-Plymouth Church — 6:45-7:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Led by Joan Phelan, the four-week class will allow you to practice basic sketching using pencil, paper, glue and paint, materials are provided, $5, register: 402-476-7565, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays). Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Silent prayer group — 12:15-12:45 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Silent prayer period to pause, renew and restore, beginning with a brief reading, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Book study and discussion about the book “Working with the Law” by Raymond Holliwell, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Items for purchase at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m., 30-minute worship; 6:30-7:30 p.m., faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, Women's Bible study and worship discussions, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/wednesdays-the-well.
Worship & Wisdom Wednesday night live family event — Nov. 13: 5 p.m., $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:15-7:30 p.m., mid-week inspiration, "Climate Change: It’s Real, So Let’s Get Real,” with Rev. Patrick Messer; also programs and classes for kids and adults, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.