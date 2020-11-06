RELIGION NOTES Nov. 7-15

IN-PERSON EVENTS AT CHURCHES
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.
Breakfast Bites at First-Plymouth Church — 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 7. Neighbors and friends are invited to grab a pastry, juice and more, free event, 2000 D St.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 7. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son, plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Comedy night fundraiser at Faith Bible Church: Youth for Christ ministries — 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 12. Enjoy comedian Dustin Nickerson, come early for refreshments and a light snack before the comedy. $20 per person; $150, groups of 8. Tickets: Yfclincoln.ticketspice.com/comedy-night.
Courtyard communion and carillon, with a prayer walk — 5:30-6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Read scriptures and prayers at each station, under the arches, working your way toward the communion table, social distancing and masks encouraged, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
"Gifts of Love" tailgate at Berean Church — noon-4 p.m. Nov. 7. Enjoy treats and family activities. Participate in donating including the following: Sponsor a child for $40 or donate any dollar amount; donate new, unwrapped gifts or giftwrap supplies at any "Gifts of Love" collection site; donate from the Amazon wishlist or Walmart wishlist; host a donation party with your friends to collect gifts; or volunteer, 6400 S. 70th St. More information: cityimpact.org/gifts-of-love/#supportfaq.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the zoom address to join the study.
Community Inter-faith Thanksgiving service — 3 p.m. Nov. 22. People from a variety of faiths, will be sharing readings and prayers from their religious traditions. This service of gratitude is open to everyone, and all faiths are welcome and encouraged to watch this online service. Watch on: Lancasterfaith.org or Facebook.com/FaithCoalitionLC.
TALENT WANTED FOR ONLINE CONCERT: First Lutheran Church
Grateful Hearts online concert — Share your music, dance, poem, magic, storytelling or any other talent, 5 minutes or less. You can video and record yourself on your phone; recordings are due Nov. 13 via Google Drive or Dropbox to kathleensimley@gmail.com. Flclincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
American Lutheran Church — (Sundays) 8:15 a.m. indoor worship, 10:30 a.m. outdoor worship, 4200 Vine St. Alclincoln.com. Live worship on Facebook and check YouTube for services.
Christ Lincoln — (Sundays) 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane. Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — One church, mutiple locations offering a variety of services on Sundays, please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Collegeviewchurch.org.
Crossbridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), outside worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Road. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall. Also available livestream: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. Doors open; 10:30 a.m. Worship begins, (Sundays), 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org. 3280 S. 84th St.
Friedens Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 540 D St. Facebook: search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), drive-in style service, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Indoor, in-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour, please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall, 510 S. 33rd St. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.
Sheridan Lutheran Church: 3 in-person worship services — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Register: southwoodlutheran.org.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional service, 300-person capacity; 10:30 a.m. contemporary service, 300-person capacity; no fellowship in the narthex prior to the service until further notice, masks are required, Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Please call ahead to let the church know you are attending worship service at 402-476-6887, please leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED WORSHIP SERVICES
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestream worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: Tuesdays of each week call 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service, masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln.Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services, you also can access services at any time online. Westminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
Caregiver Eight-Week Online Support Group — 2 p.m. (Thursdays), through Nov. 19. Register: Tabitha.org/senior-care-services/bereavement.
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. (Thursdays), providing inspiration and hope, books are read and discussed several chapters at a time. More information: Call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club online — noon-1 p.m. Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, Nov. 10 and 24. More informatio: call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Hope for the Holidays Online Grief Seminar — 4-5 p.m. Nov. 19. This class will identify tips to help families, friends and caregivers cope during the holidays, after a loss. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402.416.7365.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!