RELIGION NOTES Nov. 6-14 events: Abendmusik, Jason Max Ferdinand Singers at First-Plymouth; Adult Bible Studies at First Lutheran Church in-person; Craft Fair at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Nov. 6.

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month. Meeting schedule: Nov. 9, Nov. 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church and meets at Rector’s Hall, Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. More information: contact Kathy at 402-423-3810 or kneugeb@gmail.com.

Parish Bazaar at St. Teresa's Church — 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Craft booths; games including Bingo, cake walk and ring toss; raffle tickets, top prize is $1,000; silent auction with event tickets, gift cards, gift baskets and more; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. chicken and pork loin dinner available for purchase, 735 S. 36th St. More information: STLFChurch.org.

Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.