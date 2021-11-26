RELIGION NOTES Nov. 27-Dec. 5: Abendmusik "Handel's Messiah" at First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m. Nov. 28; A look ahead to the upcoming Christmas events.

Depression support group at St. Mark's — 7-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays). Open to anyone on a come-as-you-can basis. Meet in the lower Fellowship Hall, free to attend, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org/calendar.

FoodNet at Seward United Methodist Church — 5-6 p.m. (Thursdays). Offering free produce, boxed and canned items. Anyone in need can drive through the parking lot and pick up boxes of food, please stay in your car, 1400 N. Fifth St., Seward.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anyone in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St., UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.

Grief Support Group at St. Mark's Church — 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. This is a safe place to share with others who are experiencing similar issues, feelings and to learn the tools for effectively navigating the grief process. All are welcome, Vermeer Education Center, 8550 Pioneers Blvd.