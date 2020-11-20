RELIGION NOTES Nov. 21-Dec. 6

IN-PERSON EVENTS
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 5. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults in memory of Debbie Boltz's son, outdoor event, plenty of space for social distancing, masks encouraged, weather permitting, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
"Gifts of Love" fundraiser — Nov. 14-Dec. 2, donations are received to provide Christmas with dignity to families in need. More information: cityimpact.org/gifts-of-love/#supportfaq.
Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival "Walk through the trees" at Gateway Mall — Nov. 25, 27, 28 and 29. Each ornament purchased for $15 will fund one night’s stay at the People's City Mission for a person experiencing homelessness; Christmas Market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees that can be purchased either in person or online; 16 featured Christmas trees will be auctioned off in an online silent auction, all proceeds benefiting the People's City Mission, 6100 O St. Facebook.com/starrynightslincoln.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS
Abendmusik "Handel's Messiah" group community sing and fundraiser — 4-5 p.m. Nov. 29. This online singalong will bring together a citywide virtual performance of the "Hallelujah" chorus, benefiting the People's City Mission. Abendmusik.org.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the zoom address to join the study.
Community Interfaith Thanksgiving service — 3 p.m. Nov. 22. People from a variety of faiths will share readings and prayers from their religious traditions. This service of gratitude is open to everyone, and all faiths are welcome and encouraged to watch this online service. Watch on: Lancasterfaith.org or Facebook.com/FaithCoalitionLC.
Heritage League of Women's Holiday of Trees — Dec. 9-30. View beautiful and uniquely decorated Christmas trees from your own home. The trees will be displayed on a website, Facebook and possibly in a window display. More information: TheHeritageLeagueofLincoln.org.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion lead by Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Christ Lincoln — (Sundays), 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane, "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services on Sundays. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on facebook or the website:Collegeviewchurch.org.
Crossbridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), outside worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Road. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery is available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open, enter on the west side of the building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins (Sundays), 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
Friedens Lutheran — (Sundays), 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. English services; 1-2:30 p.m. Karen Language services; (Saturdays and Sundays), 5-7:30 p.m. Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), drive-in style service in the parking lot, bring your own Communion elements or there are pre-packaged elements available if you wish to use them, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Indoor, in-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour, please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. Livestreamed: Southviewbaptist.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Worship in the parking lot, 1621 Superior St.; 10:30 a.m. livestream worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional service, 300-person capacity; 10:30 a.m. contemporary service, 300-person capacity; no fellowship in the narthex prior to the service until further notice. Masks are required. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people, please call ahead to let the church know you are attending worship service at 402-476-6887, please leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in the sanctuary; noon, Sudanese worship services; you also can access services at any time online, click on YouTube sermons under the worship tab. Westminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestream worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live, Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: Tuesdays of each week call 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays) masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays); 6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* Southwood Lutheran Church — Online worship only, visit the website to enjoy sermons and other resources. Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. (Thursdays), providing inspiration and hope, books are read and discussed several chapters at a time. More information: Call Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club online — noon-1 p.m. Meets every second and fourth Tuesday, Nov. 24. More information: call Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
