RELIGION NOTES Nov. 20-28: Abendmusik "Handel's Messiah" at First-Plymouth Church, 4 p.m. Nov. 28; Craft Fair at St. John the Apostle Parish, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20; ﻿Greek Holiday Bake Sale at Greek Annunciation Church, 9 a.m. Nov. 20; Bi-lingual Worship Service and Dinner at Trinity Lutheran Church, Nov. 23.

Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.

“Short Stories by Jesus” Book Discussion Group: First Presbyterian Group at the Eatery — 6-8 p.m. through Dec. 1 (Wednesdays). Amy-Jill Levine invites us to look at the parables of Jesus, through the Jewish lens, originally how the parables were taught. Each week group members will gather to discuss the topic chapter of the week at the Eatery, 2548 S. 48th St. Register: fpclincoln.org/event/short-stories.

Spiritual Gifts class — 9:15 a.m. Sundays at First Baptist Church, 1340 K St. More information: 402-477-4198 or Fbclincoln.org.