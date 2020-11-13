RELIGION NOTES Nov. 14-Nov. 22

Community Interfaith Thanksgiving service — 3 p.m. Nov. 22. People from a variety of faiths will share readings and prayers from their religious traditions. This service of gratitude is open to everyone, and all faiths are welcome and encouraged to watch this online service. Watch on: Lancasterfaith.org or Facebook.com/FaithCoalitionLC .

Grief and the holiday season via Zoom — 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. Led by Pastor Lisa Borchardt, small group gathering to help ease grief and pain as the holiday season approaches. Share ways to cope and discuss traditions during the season. Register by emailing addie@firstplymouth.org .

Trivia fellowship night online at First Presbyterian Church — 6 p.m. Nov. 15. Join in the monthly fellowship trivia night, all are welcome to play. You can play as an individual, family or group, and every round will have seven questions based on a theme. Your team will have three minutes to answer all seven questions, and scoring is done by the host. To play, you need a computer, phone or iPad/tablet. Log into the Zoom app or follow the link in any web browser. Zoom link: Us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; meeting ID is 836 2523 9901; password is 510203. Fpclincoln.org/fpc-trivia-night-on-zoom