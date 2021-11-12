RELIGION NOTES Nov. 13-21: Carillon Restoration Celebration concert at First-Plymouth, Nov. 14; Parish Bazaar at St. Teresa's Church, Nov. 14; Youth For Christ Comedy Night fundraiser at First Free Church, Nov. 18.

Read the Bible in a Year at Sheridan Lutheran Church — Commit to 30 minutes of reading the Bible, per day, for a year. The commitment will also include a few large teaching events and small group study buddies. First meeting is at 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/event-registration. More information: j.hestermann@sheridanlutheran.org or e.bostrom@sheridanlutheran.org.

Rebuilding After your Relationship Ends: First-Plymouth Church — 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Through-Nov. 17. Instructor is Gary Summers. Cost of the class is $60, including book. Whether it is our choice or the choice from a partner to end a relationship, the experience comes with many intense feelings. The sense of loss can be devastating. Reclaiming ourselves often takes effort and time. Sharing our experiences with others provides hope in our recovery. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org.

“Short Stories by Jesus” Book Discussion Group: First Presbyterian Group at the Eatery — 6-8 p.m. through Dec. 1, Wednesdays. Amy-Jill Levine invites us to look at the parables of Jesus, through the Jewish lens, originally how the parables were taught. Each week group members will gather to discuss the topic chapter of the week at the Eatery, 2548 S. 48th St. Register: fpclincoln.org/event/short-stories.