RELIGION NOTES: Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Events
Book video series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “Strength For The Journey, A Guide to Spiritual Practice,” by Renee Miller; 6:45 p.m. discussion, healing service and Holy Eucharist to follow, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, Dec. 7. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all are welcome, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
F3 Potluck dinner: food, faith and fellowship — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Bring a dish to share, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St., 402-477-6037.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "You Are the One," by Kute Blackson, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Breakfast and Bible study, Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's coffee and fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays). Coffee, conversation and Christian growth, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Prayer group focus is praying for the return of our prodigal children to the Church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays). St. Mark's United Methodist fellowship each week, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Caregiver and grief support groups —10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Book study and discussion about the book “Working with the Law” by Raymond Holliwell, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Singles Christmas celebration: First Plymouth Church — 5:30-7 p.m. Enjoy candlelight, catered dinner, dessert, holiday music and spirit, live music by the Wildwoods Duo, $12, reservations due by Dec. 4, call Krista at 402-476-7565 or email krista@firstplymouth.org, 2000 D St.
South Street Temple F Street Community Center fundraiser — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feeding kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.
SPUMMA: Saint Paul United Methodist Music Arts — Dec. 6. 11:30 a.m. lunch ($5); 12:10 p.m. concert (free), donations welcome. Concert featuring Catherine Herbner, harpischord, and William McMullen, oboe. First Friday artwork, abstract mediums, will be showing in the Paine Parlor by Lynette Fast, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. BCrichardmo@gmail.com or 402-231-3104.
Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Items for purchase at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 4. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m., 30-minute worship; 6:30-7:30 p.m., faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, Women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/wednesdays-the-well.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 3. Breakfast, singing from Kevin Witcher, Screamers Family Restaurant; speaker Judy Douglas presents "Iris Connection," $8, Lincoln Country Club. Register by Nov. 29; call Leslie at 402-484-8842.