RELIGION NOTES: Nov. 30-Dec. 8

South Street Temple F Street Community Center fundraiser — If you would like to donate funds to a program that helps feeding kids at the Center, contact Leslie at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter at 402-435-8004.

SPUMMA: Saint Paul United Methodist Music Arts — Dec. 6. 11:30 a.m. lunch ($5); 12:10 p.m. concert (free), donations welcome. Concert featuring Catherine Herbner, harpischord, and William McMullen, oboe. First Friday artwork, abstract mediums, will be showing in the Paine Parlor by Lynette Fast, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. BCrichardmo@gmail.com or 402-231-3104.

Temple gift shop — 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Items for purchase at South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.

Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Dec. 4. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m., 30-minute worship; 6:30-7:30 p.m., faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, Women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/wednesdays-the-well.

Register

Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. Dec. 3. Breakfast, singing from Kevin Witcher, Screamers Family Restaurant; speaker Judy Douglas presents "Iris Connection," $8, Lincoln Country Club. Register by Nov. 29; call Leslie at 402-484-8842.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.