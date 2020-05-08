RELIGION NOTES: May 9-17

Events
Barnabas — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab-and-go breakfast, 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato, go to stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 30. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Operation Gratitude: First-Plymouth — Show gratitude by giving, being kind, loving and serving your neighbors. Download a Bingo card with ways to do this at Firstplymouth.org.
St. Mary's Catholic Church — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Daily). Adoration: Ten people are allowed in the church at a time; leave your keys in exchange for a church key. Confession: 11:30 a.m.-noon. (Mondays-Fridays); 11 a.m.-noon, 3-4 p.m. and 8-9 p.m., will be heard outside rectory window, 1420 K St. Stmarylincoln.org.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church — Confessions by appointment only, call 402-483-2288. At this time, you are encouraged to pray an Act of Contrition instead. Stjosephlnk.org.
St. Teresa's Catholic Church — 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Confession, two priests will be available in the church, 10 people at a time. Stlfchurch.org.
Mother's Day events
Drive-in services: Horizons Community Church — 9 and 10:45 a.m. May 10. Celebrate your mom by driving to the Horizons Church parking lot, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Set your radio to 90.7 FM and hear the worship band and a message from Pastor Jason. Horizonschurch.org.
Drive-through Mother's Day rose sale: Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9 a.m.-noon, May 9. Drive up one day before Mother's Day and buy a rose for your mom, cash only, $3, 6955 Old Cheney Road.
LIVESTREAMED: WORSHIP SERVICES AND PROGRAMS
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave. Go to the Facebook page to view.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15 p.m. May 11. Pastor John Duling will guide you through readings with periods of silent reflection, between readings, then close with a period of sharing. Contemplatelincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Ongoing Bible study of Genesis to Revelation: Every sign points to Jesus. We will be working through 66 books of the Bible, examining key people and how God used them. Find the reading plan under the resources tab. Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). View weekly worship bulletins and weekly worship videos. Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
- April online book discussion — 6 p.m. Monday. "To Shake the Sleeping Self; A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret," by Jedidiah Jenkins. Email shari.sorenson@gmail.com for more information.
- Youth group online gatherings — Email sharon@flclincoln.org for virtual "Get to know your Bible" classes and family game night.
* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule:
- Music at First-Plymouth Online Concert — 4 p.m. May 10. Featuring Tom Trenney, Minister of Music, performing on the Lied Organ, Firstplymouth.org/live.
- Not Your Ordinary Bible Study — Noon (Thursdays). A spiritual adventure that lets scripture speak directly to our lives with Dr. Jim Keck. Firstplymouth.org/live. Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/651699705.
- Praying the Daily Office — 8-8:15 a.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Join The Rev. Patrick Messer for a mix of ancient prayers, Scripture readings, silence and more via Zoom (online video conference). Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/163828661.
- Theology on Tap — 6-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Rev. Messer presents the transformative story of Scripture via Zoom (online video conference), zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/379369697.
- Wednesday night love — 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays). Firstplymouth.org/live.
- Worship services — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Dr. Keck continues his sermon series on mysticism, preaching "The Mystical Heart of Religion." Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: call 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Websitefpclincoln.org/worship-feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays), fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049; also 6:45 p.m. prayer group (Wednesdays), go to fpclincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays); 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Sunday worship services, go to: Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services. Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — View podcasts. Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. (Fridays), evening services; 9:30 a.m. (Saturdays), morning services. Access the Temple’s livestream at southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. All services and activities are being offered via livestream or teleconferencing. Please call 402-435-8004 or email office@southstreettemple.org for more information.
-Jewish Book Club — 1:30 p.m. May 17. The book club will meet via Zoom, the May book is "Beyond the Pale," by Elana Dykewomon. More details: email Sadie Wilson at wilson.sadieb@gmail.com or call 402-435-8004.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Livestreaming and updates. Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Stmarks.org. More information: 402-489-8885.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Patrick's Church — See website for all services: stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on Facebook, go to facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Westminster Presbyterian — You can listen anytime to pre-corded services, go to: Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the youtube options.
