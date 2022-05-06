RELIGION NOTES May 7-15 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS.

Joseph Story Series -- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, May 11-25, presented by Nebraska Wesleyan University assistant professor the Rev. Jonathon Redding, advanced registration required to addie@firstplymouth.org, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Arts for the Soul -- 7 p.m. May 7, featuring violinist Rachel Barton Pine, tickets $8-$20, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. fpclincoln.org

Salt Creek Song Festival -- 7 p.m. May 14, featuring soprano Gretchen Pille, clarinetist David Kamran, violist Clark Potter and pianist Alejandro Avila, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.

Holy Trinity Arts Festival -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 14, artists booths and performances, Church of the Holy Trinity, 6001 A St.

SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jenna Ebbers News intern Follow Jenna Ebbers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today