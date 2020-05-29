RELIGION NOTES: May 30-June 7

EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS
47th Anniversary: My Calvary Church — 10:30 a.m. June 7. Worship service on the lawn, including music, skits, social distance-appropriate games and stories. Bring chairs, blankets and have a picnic, 4400 N. First St. Mycalvary.org.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 9:30 a.m.-noon, June 4. Free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestream worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals; 6-8 p.m. Free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato, go to: stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. May 30. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Downtown Summer Carillon bell concert — noon, May 31. Enjoy a selection of spirited hymns. The community is invited to attend by parking alongside the church, 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Frieden's Lutheran — Opening for worship May 31, 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
The following Catholic parishes are open as of May 11. Please see websites for daily confession and masses: All parishes currently practice social distancing and encourage wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com.
* Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. through May 31 and June 7, drive-in service. Enjoy the sermon from your car in the church parking lot, stay inside your vehicle, 6520 Colfax. Havelockcc.org.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. Mary's Catholic Church — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's Catholic Church — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Teresa's Catholic Church — Stlfchurch.org.
* St Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
LIVESTREAMED: WORSHIP SERVICES AND PROGRAMS
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and Youtube for services.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave., go to: Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Cristo Rey — Open for live mass: Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreaming: go to facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule:
- Music online — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Listen to online concerts at firstplymouth.org/live or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
- Contemporary Worship service — 9 a.m. (Sunday) Multi-generational worship, featuring livestream music of Levi William. Firstplymouth.org/live.
- Worship services — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreaming of sermon, featuring Dr. Jim Keck and live music. Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: Call 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services; go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays); 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Sunday worship services: Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Worship services: Heritagepres.org. Youtube videos available to view.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Weekend masses are in Vietnamese. Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — Opened May 24. View 10 a.m. online services at Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services. Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
- Facebook live children's ministry: Sheridan Lutheran Church — 10:45-11 a.m. (Sundays). Listen to a new story each week, designed for newborns to grade 6, all are welcome to enjoy the stories at Facebook.com/groups/ChildrensMinistrySLC.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — View podcasts: Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. (Fridays), evening services; 9:30 a.m. (Saturdays), morning services. Livestreaming at southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. Call 402-435-8004 or email office@southstreettemple.org for details.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Stmarks.org. More information: 402-489-8885.
* St. Patrick's Church — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship services, go to: youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln; 9 a.m. (Sundays), Coffee hour fellowship; 11 a.m. (Sundays), Sunday School; 7 p.m. (Thursdays), Thursday night Vespers. To connect with our community and get links for all zoom offerings, go to unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Listen anytime to prerecorded services at Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the YouTube options.
