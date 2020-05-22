RELIGION NOTES: May 23-31

* Faith Bible Church — Ongoing Bible study of Genesis to Revelation: Every sign points to Jesus. We will be working through 66 books of the Bible, examining key people and how God used them. Find the reading plan under the resources tab. Faithbiblelincoln.org.

* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.

* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). View weekly worship bulletins and weekly worship videos. Fcclincoln.org/events.

* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.

* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.

- Youth group online gatherings — Email sharon@flclincoln.org for virtual "Get to know your Bible" classes and family game night.

* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule: