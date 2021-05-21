RELIGION NOTES: May 22-30

Family Bible Adventure at Seventh Day Adventist Church Piedmont in-person or on-demand — 6:30-8 p.m. July 11-15. The whole family is invited to get to know Jesus through the stories he called parables, 4801 A St. Register: Piedmontparksda.org/fba. Livestreamed: youtube.com/piedmontparkchurch.

Financial Peace University at St. Mark's Church — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through June 2. Learn how to tell your money where to go instead of wondering where it went. Nine lessons based on biblical wisdom and common sense, Upper Fellowship Hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register: financialpeace.com/classes/1134730.

FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.

God's Garden at First-Plymouth Church — 9:30 a.m.-noon Sundays through Sept. 26. Please donate your own produce, plants and flowers from your gardens or stop by and purchase some plants or produce, benefiting sustainable living ministry, in the courtyard, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St.