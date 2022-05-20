RELIGION NOTES May 21-29 List of worship services and events (copy)

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group -- 2 p.m. May 22, Julie Pavelka from UNMC discusses the Lewy Body Dementia Program, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road.

"Mission: Joy" -- 2 p.m. May 22, movie screening, Trinity United Methodist Church, 7130 Kentwell Lane.

Pops Goes the Brass -- 3 p.m. May 22, Nebraska Brass' final performance of the season. Adults $18, Seniors (65+) $15, Students and children free, Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.

Soul Art: Neurographic Meditation -- 6-8 p.m. May 24, Use neurographic art and meditation to form new neural networks, led by the Rev. Jane Florence, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Joseph Story Series -- 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through May 25, presented by Nebraska Wesleyan University assistant professor the Rev. Jonathon Redding, advanced registration required to addie@firstplymouth.org, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Spiritual Gifts -- 9:15 a.m. Sundays starting May 29. Find out what your spiritual gifts are, First Baptist Church, 1340 K St.

Abendmusik's 50th Anniversary -- 4 p.m. May 29, free concert, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.

Virtual Events

Learning to Pray -- 7 p.m. May 24, review Chapter 6: Praying with St. Teresa of Avila: Recollection of the Presence of God, First Presbyterian Church, Zoom.

SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

