RELIGION NOTES: May 16-24

Barnabas — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab-and-go breakfast, 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab-and-go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. To participate in the interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato, go to stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays through May 30. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower. Park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Operation Gratitude: First-Plymouth — Show gratitude by giving, being kind, loving and serving your neighbors. Download a Bingo card with ways to do this at Firstplymouth.org.
St. Mary's Catholic Church — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (Daily). Adoration: Ten people are allowed in the church at a time; leave your keys in exchange for a church key. Confession: 11:30 a.m.-noon. (Mondays-Fridays); 11 a.m.-noon, 3-4 p.m. and 8-9 p.m., will be heard outside rectory window, 1420 K St. Stmarylincoln.org.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church — Confessions by appointment only, call 402-483-2288. At this time, you are encouraged to pray an Act of Contrition instead. Stjosephlnk.org.
St. Teresa's Catholic Church — 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Confession, two priests will be available in the church, 10 people at a time. Stlfchurch.org.
LIVESTREAMED: WORSHIP SERVICES AND PROGRAMS
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave. Go to the Facebook page to view.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15 p.m. May 11. Pastor John Duling will guide you through readings with periods of silent reflection, between readings, then close with a period of sharing. Contemplatelincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Ongoing Bible study of Genesis to Revelation: Every sign points to Jesus. We will be working through 66 books of the Bible, examining key people and how God used them. Find the reading plan under the resources tab. Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). View weekly worship bulletins and weekly worship videos. Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
- Youth group online gatherings — Email sharon@flclincoln.org for virtual "Get to know your Bible" classes and family game night.
* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule:
-- Comfort during Covid discussion — 6-7 p.m. May 18 and May 25 via Zoom online. Led by Lisa Borchardt, MSW, LMHP, LCSW. Join in an informal discussion gathering to connect during this time of social isolation and distancing. Share joys, concerns and strategies while navigating this unprecedented time. Share inspirational quotes, scripture, poetry, etc. Others may join to listen and feel support by seeing new faces and hope through prayer. Limited to 10 people. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org in advance for the Zoom link.
-- Music online — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Listen to online concerts at firstplymouth.org/live or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
-- Not Your Ordinary Bible Study — Noon (Thursdays). A spiritual adventure that lets scripture speak directly to our lives with Dr. Jim Keck. Firstplymouth.org/live. Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/651699705.
-- Praying the Daily Office — 8-8:15 a.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Join the Rev. Patrick Messer for a mix of ancient prayers, Scripture readings, silence and more via Zoom (online video conference). Zoom link: Zoom.us/j/163828661.
-- Theology on Tap — 6-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Rev. Messer presents the transformative story of Scripture via Zoom (online video conference), zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/379369697.
-- Wednesday night live — 7-8 p.m. May 20. Sermon talk-back with Dr. Jim Keck. Firstplymouth.org/live.
-- Worship services — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Dr. Keck continues his sermon series on mysticism, preaching "The Mystical Heart of Religion." Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: Call 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Websitefpclincoln.org/worship-feed; 9:45 a.m. (Sundays), fellowship before Communion; 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049; 6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays) beginning May 12, new study in the book of Romans; noon (Wednesdays) beginning May 12, new study in the book of Romans; 6:45 p.m. prayer group (Wednesdays), go to fpclincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays); 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Sunday worship services, go to: Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. Drive-in service, drive to the church parking lot, enjoy the sermon from your cars, stay inside your vehicle, 6520 Colfax. Website: Havelockcc.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services. Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — View podcasts. Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. (Fridays), evening services; 9:30 a.m. (Saturdays), morning services. Access the Temple’s livestream at southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. All services and activities are being offered via livestream or teleconferencing. Please call 402-435-8004 or email office@southstreettemple.org for more information.
-Jewish Book Club — 1:30 p.m. May 17. The book club will meet via Zoom, discussing the book "All Who Go Do Not Return: A Memoir," by Shulem Deen. More details: email Sadie Wilson at wilson.sadieb@gmail.com or call 402-435-8004.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), go to zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Livestreaming and updates. Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Stmarks.org. More information: 402-489-8885.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays), worship services. Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Patrick's Church — See website for all services: stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on Facebook, go to facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Listen anytime to pre-corded services at Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the YouTube options.
