RELIGION NOTES: May 16-24

-- Comfort during Covid discussion — 6-7 p.m. May 18 and May 25 via Zoom online. Led by Lisa Borchardt, MSW, LMHP, LCSW. Join in an informal discussion gathering to connect during this time of social isolation and distancing. Share joys, concerns and strategies while navigating this unprecedented time. Share inspirational quotes, scripture, poetry, etc. Others may join to listen and feel support by seeing new faces and hope through prayer. Limited to 10 people. Register with addie@firstplymouth.org in advance for the Zoom link.