RELIGION NOTES (March 7-15)

Events
Barnabas free meal, worship and shopping: Sheridan Lutheran Church activity — 5:40-6 p.m. (Thursdays) worship service; 6-7 p.m. free dinner; 6-8 p.m. free shopping in Barnabas store, need ID to shop, clothing 931 Saunders Avenue.
Barnabus free breakfast and shopping — 9-10:30 a.m. (Saturdays) free breakfast; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. free shopping, need ID to shop, donations of clothing and housewares are accepted when store is open, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. March 7. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Compline service: First-Plymouth — 7-7:30 p.m. March 8. No words are spoken, light a candle as a personal act of prayer, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Grief Recovery series: First Plymouth — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays), through-April 2. $14. Share your pain from the loss of a loved one, 2000 D St. Register: Kirsta@firstplymouth.org
Men's breakfast and Bible — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer Group — 3 p.m. March 10. Praying for the return of our prodigal children to the church, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, Lancaster Room, 5401 South St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Sewing Circle: First Presbyterian — 9 a.m. (Thursdays) Women gather to make school bags for kids at McPhee School, new members welcome to join and help, Fellowship Hall, 840 S. 17th St.
Thankful Thursday men's group: St. Mark's United Methodist — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays), fellowship, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Wednesdays at the Well — 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran .org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well
Christian chorus director sought
Nebraska Christian Men's chorus director is needed — The director will lead men in rehearsals and performances, help select music for the chorus and is paid a monthly stipend for about 12 to 15 hours a month. The chorus practices on Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. For more details, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883, or Jim Kelley, assistant director, at 402-560-4313.
Lincoln Women's Connection meeting — 9:30-11 a.m. March 17. Speaker Elaine James on "Major Mind Overload," $10; group is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, Country Club of Lincoln, 3200 S. 24th St. Register: Leslie, 402-484-8842.