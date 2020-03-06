RELIGION NOTES (March 7-15)

Sewing Circle: First Presbyterian — 9 a.m. (Thursdays) Women gather to make school bags for kids at McPhee School, new members welcome to join and help, Fellowship Hall, 840 S. 17th St.

Christian chorus director sought

Nebraska Christian Men's chorus director is needed — The director will lead men in rehearsals and performances, help select music for the chorus and is paid a monthly stipend for about 12 to 15 hours a month. The chorus practices on Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. For more details, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883, or Jim Kelley, assistant director, at 402-560-4313.