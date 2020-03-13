RELIGION NOTES (March 14-22)

Events
Barnabas free meal, worship and shopping: Sheridan Lutheran Church activity — 5:40-6 p.m. (Thursdays) worship service; 6-7 p.m. free dinner; 6-8 p.m. free shopping in Barnabas store, need ID to shop, clothing, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9-10:30 a.m. (Saturdays) free breakfast; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. free shopping, need ID to shop, donations of clothing and housewares are accepted when store is open, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. April 4. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Jewish Women's lunch — noon, March 17. RSVP to Deborah at 402-476-7528, Mi Tierra, 5500 Old Cheney Road, Unit 4.
Grief Recovery series: First Plymouth — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays), through-April 2. $14. Share your pain from the loss of a loved one, 2000 D St. Register: Kirsta@firstplymouth.org
Men's breakfast and Bible — 6-7 a.m. (Tuesdays). Room Hebrews 2:11, First Presbyterian, 840 S. 17th St. Details: 402-477-6037.
Men's fellowship group — 8:30 a.m. (Wednesdays), St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. 402-489-8885. Stmarks.org.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Modified worship service: Saint Paul United Methodist — 10 a.m. Streaming and viewing church service is available on the church's website go to saintpaulumc.org.
Nebraska Christian Men's chorus director is needed — The director will lead men in rehearsals and performances, help select music for the chorus, and will be paid a monthly stipend for 12 to 15 hours a month. The chorus practices on Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. For more details, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883, or Jim Kelley, assistant director, at 402-560-4313.
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Sewing Circle: First Presbyterian — 9 a.m. (Thursdays) Women gather to make school bags for kids at McPhee School, new members welcome to join and help, Fellowship Hall, 840 S. 17th St.
Thankful Thursday men's group: St. Mark's United Methodist — 6:30-8:30 a.m. (Thursdays), fellowship, Room 125, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Details: 402-770-6496.
Wednesday nights at First Christian — 5:30 p.m. March 18. $5 dinner; speaker is Ann Heydt, Aging Partners; 6:30 p.m. Youth Group; 6:30 p.m. Bell Choir practice; 7:30 p.m. Sanctuary Choir practice; childcare available, 430 S. 16th St. FccLincoln.org.
Wednesday night live family events: First-Plymouth — 4:45-6:15 p.m. March 18. $6 dinner in Pilgrim Hall; 6:30 p.m. service; toddler and infant care, programs for K-5 during the series, Mayflower Hall, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Register: addie@firstplymouth.org, walk-ins welcome. More details: 402-476-7565.
Wednesdays at the Well: Sheridan Lutheran — 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 18. Catered meal, $6 adults, $4 kids; 6-6:30 p.m. worship; 6:45-7:30 p.m. faith classes for kids (age 2 to grade 5), parenting class, women's Bible study, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Register: Sheridanlutheran.org/ministries/Wednesdays-the-well.