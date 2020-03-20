RELIGION NOTES: March 21-29

Carillon in the car: First-Plymouth Church — 5:30 p.m. March 21 and 6 p.m. March 25. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower, led by Kathie Johnson and Brent Shaw. Feel free to park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org

Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).

Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).

Nebraska Christian Men's chorus director is needed — The director will lead men in rehearsals and performances, help select music for the chorus, and will be paid a monthly stipend for 12 to 15 hours a month. The chorus practices on Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. For more details, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883, or Jim Kelley, assistant director, at 402-560-4313.