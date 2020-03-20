RELIGION NOTES: March 21-29

Events
AA meetings at First Presbyterian — Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m., daily, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Barnabas free meal, worship and shopping: Sheridan Lutheran Church activity — 5:40-6 p.m. (Thursdays) worship service; 6-7 p.m. free dinner; 6-8 p.m. free shopping in Barnabas store, need ID to shop, clothing, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9-10:30 a.m. (Saturdays) free breakfast; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. free shopping, need ID to shop, donations of clothing and housewares are accepted when store is open, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon. April 4. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Carillon in the car: First-Plymouth Church — 5:30 p.m. March 21 and 6 p.m. March 25. Enjoy a drive-in style carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower, led by Kathie Johnson and Brent Shaw. Feel free to park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Nebraska Christian Men's chorus director is needed — The director will lead men in rehearsals and performances, help select music for the chorus, and will be paid a monthly stipend for 12 to 15 hours a month. The chorus practices on Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m., at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St. For more details, contact Larry Wieskamp, president, at 402-802-6883, or Jim Kelley, assistant director, at 402-560-4313.
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Live Streaming of Worship Services
* Christ Place Church — All in-person weekend worship services to online-only gatherings, go to christplace.church/updates.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — Worship services streamed via Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
* First Lutheran Church -- No services, classes or meetings through April 2. flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — Go to Firstplymouth.org for live streaming services on Sundays. Due to social distancing, worship is online. More information: 402-476-7565.
* First Presbyterian — Services are taped and online; go to fpclincoln.org. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — Lent and Sunday worship is suspended until further notice. Worship will be streamed on Facebook Live (ImmanuelLutheranLincoln) Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday 10:45 a.m.
* Saint Paul United Methodist — 10:45 a.m. Streaming and viewing church service is available on the church's website; go to saintpaulumc.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — Sunday services and weekly activities suspended. View podcast: southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Sheridan Lutheran — All public gatherings suspended including in-person worship, classes and outside groups. Join worship online Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m.; sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online. More information: sheridanlutheran.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — View live worship Sundays at 10 a.m. stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org for live streaming and updates.
* Trinity Lutheran Church — Suspending in-person services and activities at this time. trinityoflincoln.org.