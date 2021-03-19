RELIGION NOTES March 20-28 Lenten services and programs,

IN-PERSON EVENTS
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab and go meals.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, April 3. Lots of free clothing for kids and adults, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son, plenty of space for social distancing, wear a mask, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Contemplate Lincoln "Care packages for the quarantined" — Pastor Adam and his friends at J-Tech Construction are delivering seven days of groceries to people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus and can’t go out of their homes to get groceries. Anyone in need can sign up for the grocery package, and those who want to make a monetary donation can do so on the Contemplate website. A request form must be completed. Request form: shorturl.at/boBM6 or Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-219-1109.
Divorce and relationship recovery class at St. Mark's United Methodist Church — 6-8:30 p.m. (Mondays), through May 10. Trainer is Deb Dahlke, designed to ease the pain, share with others and begin anew after the loss of a significant relationship, lengthy marriage or an intense short-term relationship, $20, wear a mask, main floor, fellowship hall, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Register. Stmarks.org or call 402-489-8885.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. March 25. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. See a list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church (new location) — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
"Understanding World Views: Learning about Comparisons, Contrasts and Contradictions, to the Infallible Word of God" workshop — 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 20. Speaker is Zig Ziegler protege Krish Dhanam, $29, including lunch. Space is limited, must register, wear a mask, Carol Joy Holling Conference Center, 27416 Ranch Road, Ashland. Register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/understanding-worldviews-with-krish-dhanam-registration-137278051347
EASTER EVENTS IN-PERSON
Carillion in the Car Concert and Communion — 5:30 p.m. April 3. Enjoy a concert from the comfort of your car and Communion is offered in the courtyard, during the 30 minute concert. Firstplymouth.org.
Drive-through tour "Journey to the Cross" at Piedmont Seventh-Day Adventist Church — 6-8 p.m. April 3. Begin at A street entrance, see actors portraying the Easter story and listen to the story on speakers broadcasting the actor's dialogue, free event, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org/ministries/journey.
EASTER WORSHIP SERVICES IN-PERSON AND ONLINE
First Luteran Church in-person and online — April 4. 6 a.m. Easter Vigil service, in-person only; 8 a.m. in-person and online; 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in-person, 1551 S. 70th St. Flclincoln.org.
First-Plymouth Church in-person and online — April 4. 7 a.m. Sunrise service; 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in-person sanctuary services, must register at firstplymouth.org for a spot, 2000 D St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. online serivice, beginning with a soleman procession, then a hope-filled message of Easter. Firstplymouth.org.
Sheridan Lutheran in-person and online — April 4. 6:45 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service with Communion; 8 a.m. worship service with Communion; 9:30 a.m. worship service with Communion, 6955 Old Cheney Road; 9:30 a.m. worship service is livestreamed: Sheridanlutheran.org or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk.
Trinity United Methodist Church — April 4. 9 and 10:30 a.m. Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. If you plan to come in person RSVP is appreciated, but not required, call the church office at 402-435-2946. Masks required and social distancing. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
LENTEN SERVICES & PROGRAMS
First Lutheran Church mid-week in-person services — noon and 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through March 24. A limited number of spots are offered; registration is open every Sunday at 6 a.m. for the following Wednesday mid-week Lenten services, must register and wear a mask, 1551 S. 70th St. Register: Flclincoln.org/worship. Livestream: Facebook.com/flclincoln/.
"Galatians" Lenten Bible Study for Adults online from First Presbyterian — noon and 6 p.m. Began Feb. 24 (Wednesdays). Five sessions discussing Paul's letter to the Galatians. Must register: email Kris Brammer at dce@fpclincoln.org or call the church office at 402-477-6037. Fpclincoln.org. At 7:15 p.m., a 15-minute prayer service is offered with brief scripture, reflection and prayer. Participate at: Facebook.com/fpclincoln.
Sheridan Lutheran Church Lent services in-person — 6 p.m. (Wednesdays). Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org. Livestream: Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk.
St. Paul United Methodist Church virtual Lenten program — 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Wednesdays); 6 p.m. silence and prayer; 6:15 p.m. soothing music begins for meditation; 6:30 p.m. poetry, prayer and singing; social distancing and mask wearing, 1144 M St. Saintpaulumc.org or 402-477-6951.
LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS
"Bad Girls of the Bible" coffee and a muffin 10-week book study via Zoom — 10 a.m. (Saturdays -- started Jan. 30). March 20, Jezebel, bad to the bone; March 27, Michal, bad for the moment; April 3, Conclusion. Purchase your book online or at your favorite bookstore. Email churchadmin@fpclincoln.org or see fpclincoln.org/event/biblical-bad-girls.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.
Grandparenting class at Sheridan Lutheran Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Strengthen your family with this video-based study, giving grandparents a biblical foundation for investing spiritually in your grandchildren. To register, call the church office at 402-423-4769 to get the Zoom link.
Saint Paul United Methodist Church Caregiver meeting: "Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior" — 1:30 p.m. March 23. Speaker is Terry Glover, volunteer, Nebraska Chapter of Alzheimer's Association. Register: go.unl.edu/caregivers-education.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
ONLINE CONCERTS
Abendmusik Hymn Festival fundraiser for CEDARS Home — 4 p.m. March 21. Benefiting CEDARS Home for Children. Livestream: Abendmusik.org. Donate: Cedarskids.org.
Chris Leach Sextet: Capital Jazz Society: — 8 p.m. March 26. Livestream: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
The Shucks Brothers: Thursday Night Live series livestreamed from Vine Congregational United Church of Christ — 3 p.m. March 25. Free event. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/nebraskabrass.
SAVE THE DATE
37th Annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast virtual event — 7:30-8:45 a.m. April 7. The public is invited to attend, theme is “Faith, Spirituality, and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” The program will feature a conversation between keynote speakers Parker J. Palmer and Rev. Dr. Gregory C. Ellison II, on the influence of Rev. Dr. Howard Thurman, who was a spiritual mentor to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the first civil rights leader to meet with Mahatma Gandhi. Free event, must register at bit.ly/RSVP-2021-Breakfast.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Christ Lincoln — (Sundays), 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services on Sundays. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
Church of the Holy Trinity — In-person worship at 10 a.m. (Sundays). Introducing Father Clay Lein, delivering his first sermon at the church, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
Crossbridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), outside worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Road. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open, enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins (Sundays), masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. beginning March 7. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
Friedens Lutheran — (Sundays), 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. English services; 1-2:30 p.m. Karen Language services; (Saturdays and Sundays), 5-7:30 p.m. Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
First-Plymouth — 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. In-person services are available, enjoy a sermon, song and prayer in the sanctuary, limited to 150 people, must register, masks and social distancing, 2000 D St. Register: eventbrite.com/e/sanctuary-worship-registration-138009523199 or Firstplymouth.org.
First Presbyterian — In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. Communion in-person and online (Sundays); 9 a.m. Adult Bible Study in-person and online (Sundays); 10 a.m. worship service in-person and online (Sundays), 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org.
Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection (Wednesdays), facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), drive-in style service in the parking lot, bring your own Communion elements or there are pre-packaged elements available if you wish to use them, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — (Sundays) 10:30 a.m. worship, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Indoor, in-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestream. Southviewbaptist.org.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30, 9:45 a.m. 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — In-person services at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Attendees are asked to register for their preferred service. Register:Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m.(Sundays). An English-speaking, open-minded parish in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays; 10:30 a.m. Sundays, limited to 20 people, must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship in-person or watch the livestream service, via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. If you plan to come in person RSVP is appreciated, but not required, call the church office at 402-435-2946. Masks required and social distancing. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Rev. Dr. Jeff Slater leads worship services live: Trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people. Please call ahead to let the church know you are attending worship service at 402-476-6887; leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in the sanctuary; noon, Sudanese worship services. You also can access services at any time online; click on YouTube sermons under the worship tab. Westminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
Anger and Grief Seminar — 4 p.m. April 12. The seminar is helpful for people experiencing anger while grieving during the pandenmic. Questions: Call Abby Henre at 402-318-8671.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon, April 6, 13 and 27. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday. The support group will read and discuss, “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope,” by Mary Beth Chapman, a book that focuses on moving through grief with faith. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.