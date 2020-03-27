RELIGION NOTES: March 28-April 5

Events
AA meetings at First Presbyterian — Hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating due to social distancing, 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Barnabas free meal — 6 p.m. (Thursdays) free grab and go meal, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas free breakfast and shopping — 9 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab and go breakfast, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) brown bag supper; 6-6:45 p.m. “The Way of Love: Practices for a Jesus-Centered Life”; 6:45 p.m. discussion and Holy Eucharist to follow, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon April 4. Free clothing and free meal for kids and adults in honor of Debbie Boltz's son, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax St.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Noon hour silent prayer: Contemplate Lincoln — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Mondays-Fridays). Brief reading, followed by 20-minute sit, closing with a second reading, free, 135 N. 31st St. ContemplateLincoln.com.
Livestreamed worship services and programs
* Barnabus worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Enjoy worship livestreamed from the Barnabus Community at 931 Saunders Ave. Go to the Facebook page to view livestream.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — Worship services streamed via Facebook Live at 11 a.m.
* First Lutheran Church — Updates, go to flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — Livestreaming events schedule:
- Sunday worship services — Go to Firstplymouth.org for livestreaming on Sundays. Due to social distancing, worship is online. More information: 402-476-7565.
- Not Your Ordinary Bible Study with Dr. Jim Keck.— noon-1 p.m. March 26. A spiritual adventure that lets Scripture speak directly to our lives, and catapult us into far-ranging topics of real interest, via Zoom (online video conference), zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/651699705.
- Lied Organ Concert — 4 p.m. March 29. Listen and watch First-Plymouth Church's Minister of Music, Tom Trenney. Livestream at firstplymouth.org, YouTube or First-Plymouth's facebook page.
- Praying the Daily Office — 8-8:15 a.m. Mondays-Fridays. Join Pastor Patrick Messer for a mixture of ancient prayers, scripture readings, silence and more via Zoom (online video conference), zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/163828661.
- Theology on Tap — 6-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Join Pastor Patrick Messer as he presents the transformative story of Scripture via Zoom (online video conference), zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/379369697.
* First Presbyterian — Services are taped and online, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed; also 7 p.m. Prayer group (Wednesdays), go to fcplincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Frieden's Lutheran — 7 p.m. (Wednesdays) Lenten worship services are livestreamed on Facebook page. friedens.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — Worship will be streamed on Facebook Live, go to ImmanuelLutheranLincoln Wednesday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
* Saint Paul United Methodist — 10:45 a.m. Streaming and viewing church service is available on the church's website, saintpaulumc.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — View podcast, go to southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Sheridan Lutheran — Join worship online Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 9:45 a.m., sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online. More information: sheridanlutheran.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — View live worship Sundays at 10 a.m., stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org for livestreaming and updates.
* Wednesdays at the Well — 6-7 p.m. Livestreamed worship service at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, go to Sheridanlutheran.org.
