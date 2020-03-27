RELIGION NOTES: March 28-April 5

- Not Your Ordinary Bible Study with Dr. Jim Keck.— noon-1 p.m. March 26. A spiritual adventure that lets Scripture speak directly to our lives, and catapult us into far-ranging topics of real interest, via Zoom (online video conference), zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/651699705.

- Lied Organ Concert — 4 p.m. March 29. Listen and watch First-Plymouth Church's Minister of Music, Tom Trenney. Livestream at firstplymouth.org, YouTube or First-Plymouth's facebook page.

- Praying the Daily Office — 8-8:15 a.m. Mondays-Fridays. Join Pastor Patrick Messer for a mixture of ancient prayers, scripture readings, silence and more via Zoom (online video conference), zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/163828661.

- Theology on Tap — 6-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Join Pastor Patrick Messer as he presents the transformative story of Scripture via Zoom (online video conference), zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/379369697.

* First Presbyterian — Services are taped and online, go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed; also 7 p.m. Prayer group (Wednesdays), go to fcplincoln.org/evening-prayer. More information: 402-477-6037.