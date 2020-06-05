RELIGION NOTES: June 6-June 14

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVENTS

PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS

47th Anniversary: My Calvary Church — 10:30 a.m. June 7. Worship service on the lawn, including music, time of prayer for the community, social distance-appropriate games and stories. Bring chairs, blankets and have a picnic, 4400 N. First St. Mycalvary.org.

Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays) free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free shopping in the store.

Barnabas — 9:30 a.m.-noon, June 11, free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestream worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals; 6-8 p.m. Free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.

Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays). Free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. Interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato. Stdavids.episcopal and click on the zoom address to join the study.