RELIGION NOTES: June 5-13 Events: God's Garden Sundays at First -Plymouth; Brock's Boutique, free clothing event; Tabernacle Experience walk-through tour at Campus Life

IN-PERSON EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Backyard barbecue and movie at Calvary Community Church — 5-9 p.m. June 5. The church will provide hot dogs, hamburgers and a movie. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets, yard games and appetites, parking lot, 4400 N. First St. More details: Mycalvary.org or 402-474-0642.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. free grab-and-go meals.
Blessing of the Animals at First-Plymouth — Noon-12:45 p.m. June 13, 2000 D St.
Brock's Boutique event — 9 a.m.-noon, June 5. Lots of free clothing for kids, adults and other household items, free to-go lunches, everything is free, in memory of Debbie Boltz's son. Plenty of space for social distancing, wear a mask, Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave.
Coffee Bike rides with Sheridan Lutheran Church — 7 p.m. June 12. Start at Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Arrive at Cultiva Coffee, 3535 Holdrege St. and have good conversation and coffee. Ride back to the church. More information: email befitz@gmail.com.
"Compline" at First-Plymouth Church — 8-8:30 p.m. June 13. Enjoy a silent service without words, lights are dimmed with candles lit, ancient chanting sung by the Schola Cantorum, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Contemplate Lincoln "Care packages for the quarantined" — Pastor Adam and his friends at J-Tech Construction are delivering seven days of groceries to people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus and can’t go out of their homes to get groceries. Anyone in need can sign up for the grocery package, and those who want to make a monetary donation can do so on the Contemplate website. A request form must be completed. Request form: shorturl.at/boBM6 or Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-219-1109.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays). Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Depression support group at St. Mark's — 7-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays). Open to anyone on a come-as-you-can basis, led by Nancy Heller, licensed mental health practitioner. Meet in the Fellowship Hall, free to attend, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org/calendar.
Donations needed at Barnabas Community store — 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 5; 9:30 a.m-12:30 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. June 10. Please donate new or used clothing and household items to the Barnabas store. See complete list of acceptable items at Barnabascommunity.org/how-to-help/donate.
Family Bible Adventure at Seventh Day Adventist Church Piedmont in-person or on-demand — 6:30-8 p.m. July 11-15. The whole family is invited to get to know Jesus through the stories he called parables, 4801 A St. Register: Piedmontparksda.org/fba. Livestreamed: youtube.com/piedmontparkchurch.
FoodNet at SouthPointe Christian Church — 5:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Anybody who is in need is welcome, also volunteers are welcome to help serve, 7010 Helen Witt Drive.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887.
God's Garden at First-Plymouth Church — 9:30 a.m.-noon Sundays through Sept. 26. Please donate your own produce, plants and flowers from your gardens or stop by and purchase some plants or produce, benefiting sustainable living ministry, in the courtyard, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St.
June Imagination Station: "In the Garden" for kids at Saint Paul United Methodist Church — 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, June 16, 23 and 30. Designed for kids ages 4-11. Each week kids can enjoy hands-on science experiments, crafts, stories, scripture, snacks and games in the church gym. Also a video presentation will be shown in a classroom, $5 to attend, must register, 1144 M St. Register: saintpaul.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/868163.
"Keep the Memories, Not the Stuff" in person at First-Plymouth Church — 6:30-10:30 p.m. June 16. Speaker is author Jeannine Bryant. We will all lose loved ones throughout our lives. Making choices about the possessions they leave behind is not an easy task. Bryant has worked with hundreds of seniors and their families in Lincoln as they downsize or clear out a home. Just show up, no registration needed, Mayflower Hall, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, starting June 8. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church.
"Summer Spectacular" kids event at Calvary Community Church — 6:30 p.m.-8:45 p.m. July 12-15. Designed for kids K-5th grade. This year’s theme is “Indiana Stone: Treasure Hunter.” Kids will learn about facing their fears from some of the most amazing Bible stories. Kids can enjoy drama performances, games, music and snacks, 4400 N. First St. Register: Mycalvary.org/ministries/kids/summer-spectacular.
Tabernacle Experience at Campus Life — 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 5-13. Walk through and experience a 40-minute audio tour of a tabernacle. The walk-through tour is based on the Old Testament, where originally Christians and Jews had a spiritual experience with God. Reservations recommended on Saturday-Sunday, 6401 Pine Lake Road. Reservations: Yfclincoln.ticketspice.com/tabernacle-experience.
True Strength with REFIT fitness class at Faith Bible Church — 9:30-10:30 a.m. (Fridays); also 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Experience a fitness class that combines positive music with movements for the body, soul and spirit. True Strength brings together various fitness levels, shapes, sizes and ages in a shared aerobic experience. Come dance, share in a short devotion and build community as we encourage and strengthen our hands in the Lord. Meet in Fellowship Hall, 6201 S. 84th St. More details: email Elisabeth at truestrengthwithrefit@gmail.com or call 402-484-6020.
Vacation Bible School at First-Plymouth — 9-11:30 a.m. June 7. Designed for kids of all ages, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
LIVESTREAMED BIBLE STUDY, CLASSES AND EVENTS
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church via Zoom — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive Bible study, discussion of a variety of books, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org, click on the Zoom address to join the study.
"Energize" 2-part Zoom series at First-Plymouth — 6-7 p.m. June 17, Part 2: Marc Shkolnick, Energy Services manager, Lincoln Electric System. He will discuss ways to reduce carbon emissions and reduce energy costs for your home, small business or small rental properties. He will offer options on how to get started with solar panels and other technologies. More details and Zoom link: Firstplymouth.org/cat.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Trivia night with First Presbyterian Church via Zoom — 6 p.m. June 20. Each month play as an individual, family or team, prizes given. Each round has seven themed questions. You will need a computer, phone or tablet. You can join a Zoom link or call in on your phone. To register for Zoom link: us02web.zoom.us/j/83625239901?pwd=WHdLTVdJMEdOTEp6TUk5aG04VEsxZz09; password: 510203. To join by phone: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID: 836 2523 9901; passcode: 510203. More details: fpclincoln.org/event/trivia-night.
Unity Cafe online discussion — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive discussion led by the Rev. Toni and Evan, based on spirituality dealing with a variety of current topics. Facebook.com/UnityLincoln.
Virtual Organ tour at First Presbyterian — Take a virtual tour of the First Presbyterian organ. Look inside to get an up-close look at the inner workings of the instrument. Narration by Charles Ore and video production by Sam Malan. View anytime: youtube.com/watch?v=JqsYO6BaN2Q.
CONCERTS IN-PERSON AND ONLINE
Capital Jazz Society: The Skye Junginger Quintet livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 8 p.m. June 11. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/CapitalJazzSociety.
Daniel Christian at Hickman Presbyterian Church — 6:30 p.m. June 13. Enjoy singer-songwriter Daniel performing songs and stories, 300 E. Third St., Hickman.
Thursday Night Series: Melody Wranglers livestreamed from Vine Congregational Church — 7-9:30 p.m. June 17. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/liveinlincolnthursdaynightmusicseries.
Please see all in-person and virtual worship services listed online at Journalstar.com, search: Religion Notes. Also view on individual church websites.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES
Aldersgate Church — 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship in-person; livestream available. 8320 S. St. Aldersgatelinc.org.
Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services are also available online, 4400 N. First St. Calvarylincoln.online.church. Mycalvary.org/services.
Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Traditional worship service in the Sanctuary, 4325 Sumner St.; 9:30 and 11 a.m., "211 worship" multi-sensory service, 4325 Sumner St.; 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 6700 Chatsworth Lane (Yankee Hill), "211 worship" multi-sensory service; (Mondays), 7 p.m. traditional worship service in the Sanctuary. Livestreamed worship: Christlincoln.org.
Christ Place Church — (Sundays) One church, multiple locations offering a variety of services. Please see website for a complete listing of worship services and times. Christplace.church/inperson.
Christ United Methodist Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service is beginning, in the sanctuary, must RSVP to attend, 4530 A St. Christumclinc.org. RSVP: rsvp.church/r/ZGLeP87U.
Church of the Holy Trinity (Episcopal) — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Father Clay Lein leads the worship services, 6001 A St. Holytrinitylincoln.com.
College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — 9:15 a.m. and noon (Saturdays) in the Sanctuary, 4801 Prescott Ave. Livestreamed on Facebook and Collegeviewchurch.org.
CrossBridge Christian Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship service, 2800 Crossbridge Place. Crossbridgelincoln.org or Facebook.com/CrossBridgeLincoln.
Epic Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
Faith Bible Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), enter and exit through the front doors only, services are in the Worship Center; 9 a.m. services are in Fellowship Hall, enter and exit through the south doors only; Children's Ministry and nursery available during the 10:30 a.m. hour. Services are also livestreamed: Faithbiblelincoln.org.
First Christian Church — 10:15 a.m. doors open (Sundays), enter on the west side of building; 10:30 a.m. worship begins, masks are required, 430 S. 16th St. Fcclincoln.org.
First Evangelical Covenant Church — 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, introducing Pastor John Leonard Harris and wife Charlene, 6024 L St. Kingdomoutreach.webs.com.
First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Adults and youth can show up for church, 3280 S. 84th St. Must register kids at Firstfreelincoln.org.
First Lutheran Church in person and online — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Must register at Flclincoln.org for any service you want to attend, 1551 S. 70th St.
First-Plymouth — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. (Sundays). In-person service limited to 150 people, must register for services. Masks and social distancing. Online services 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., 2000 D St. Register: Firstplymouth.org.
First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship and Communion services in the Great Hall and online; 10 a.m. worship service in-person in the Sanctuary and watch on Facebook online, masks required, 840 S. 17th St. Firstpresbyterian.org. Instructions for Zoom online Communion services: go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. Call-in live worship services: call anytime 402-200-4940 to listen to the previous Sunday worship service. 7:15 p.m. (Wednesdays), online evening prayer service, scripture and reflection, facebook.com/fpclincoln. All online worship information: fpclincoln.org/Worship-Feed.
Friedens Lutheran — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) English services; 1-2:30 p.m. (Sundays) Karen language services; 5-7:30 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays) Spanish services, 540 D St. Facebook: Search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style service in the parking lot. Bring your own Communion elements or use pre-packaged elements available, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Horizons Community Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays); 10:45 a.m. services beginning May 2, 45-minute service, including live music and teaching, kids are always welcome to worship with their families, must wear a mask, 3 years and up. Kids can join in Discovery Zone or Fusion for kids at the same time of the regular worship service. Must register online for all services, 3200 Grainger Parkway. Register: Horizons.church/experience.
Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship services with communion, 2001 S. 11th St. Immanuellincolnlcms.com.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays); 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6400 S. 70th St. Lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
Mercy City Church — 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. (Sundays). Services include live music and teaching. Must register for worship on your Mercy City phone app or rsvp.church/r/1uLDpO1l. City Kids ministry is available for all ages, must register: mercycity.church/city-kids. Mercycity.church.
Mount Zion Baptist Church — 10:30 a.m. worship (Sundays), 3301 N. 56th St. Mountzionlincoln.org.
Northeast United Church of Christ — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person worship service, 6200 Adams St.; also virtual worship: northeastucc.com and Facebook.com/northeastucc; 9:30 a.m. Zoom fellowship hour. Please call the church for an invitation at 402-466-0696 or email nucc@inebraska.com.
Sheridan Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). 6 p.m. (Wednesdays), wear a mask, 6955 Old Cheney Road. Sheridanlutheran.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), 3434 S. 13th St. In-person and livestreamed. Southviewbaptist.org.
Southwood Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays) In-person worship offered, masks required, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd. Online worship available at: Southwoodlutheran.org/worship.
Spirit of Hope Lutheran Church — 8:30 a.m. in person; 9 a.m. in person and livestream; 11 a.m. in person and parking lot (Sundays). Register for all service options at: rsvp.church/r/iG6aFLHZ, 5901 NW 1st St. Spiritofhopelincoln.org.
Saints Simon and Jude Eastern Orthodox Church — 11 a.m. (Sundays). English-speaking, open-minded, in the canonical tradition of Eastern Orthodoxy, 450 E St. SaintsSimonandJude.org.
St. Luke United Methodist Church — 5:30 p.m. (Saturdays); 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), limited to 20 people. Must register to attend at: stlukelincoln.org/worship-registration, 1621 Superior St. Livestreamed worship on Youtube.com/channel/UCT3UBj21wfRJKUA_DdUkbNQ. Stlukelincoln.org.
Trinity United Methodist Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). In-person or watch the livestream service via website or Facebook, 7130 Kentwell Lane. call the church office at 402-435-2946. Masks required and social distancing. Livestream: trinitylincoln.org/worship-online.
Unity Lincoln — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Limit is six people, please call ahead to register for worship service at 402-476-6887, leave a message with your phone number, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd.; Also worship virtually at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
All parishes currently utilize social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreamed: Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED AND ONLINE WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Alclincoln.com. View worship on facebook.com/groups/2377189895 and check on YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Citylight South Church — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* ConnectioN Point Church — 8:30, 9:45 and 11 a.m. worship services, view on: Facebook.com/christumclinc. Connection Point Church is affiliated with Christ United Methodist Church, 4530 A St. Connectionpointlnk.org.
* Contemplate Lincoln Church — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Interactive worship, contemplative, silent prayer and meditation. Contemplatelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Online worship only: Fbclincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — 8:15 a.m. (Sundays). Tune in to livestreamed worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed: Featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music; 6:15 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week worship for all ages, Pastor Patrick Messer, music by Will Hutchinson and prayer. Firstplymouth.org/live or Youtube.com/channel/UCXfP1zqh8-8Pnw--uiKPuNg or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
* First United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays) livestreamed: Firstumclincoln.org.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Horizon Community Church — 9 a.m. Online worship service. Horizons.church or Facebook.com/HorizonsCommunityChurch.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — 9:30 a.m. Sabbath school; 11 a.m. worship service (Saturdays), masks and social distancing, 4801 A St. Piedmontparksda.org.
* Redeemer Lutheran worship services — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays). View the livestream on: Redeemerlincoln.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — 10 a.m. (Sundays), via Zoom. Call 402-488-1255 or email info@christiansciencelincolnne.com to get an invitation for Zoom worship. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) and 6 p.m. (Wednesdays) are livestreamed: sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreamed service at Stmarks.org and Facebook Live.
* St. Mark's on the Campus Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. stmarks-episcopal.org.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Online worship and archives available for viewing. Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays), virtual worship services. Youtube.com/channel/UCbQ6y1CmHO9tg6aAmluXlKQ.
Westminster Presbyterian Church (PCUSA) — Worship virtually any time at westminsterlincoln.org/youtube-videos; Also 9:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship. Must register for any in-person service at westminsterlincoln.eventbrite.com and please enter through the East parking lot doors, 2110 Sheridan Blvd. Westiminsterlincoln.org.
TABITHA ONLINE SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement.
* Grieving Gracefully Book Club — noon. Meets online every second and fourth Tuesday. The support group will read and discuss “Choosing to See: A Journey of Struggle and Hope” by Mary Beth Chapman, a book that focuses on moving through grief with faith. More information: Juanita Steenbakkers at 402-416-7365.
* Hope Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets online every other Thursday. The support group will read “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, a memoir of her first year after her husband’s death. More information: Tabitha Hoffman at 402-362-7739.