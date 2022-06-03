RELIGION NOTES June 4-12 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Arts for the Soul Music & Fine Arts Series -- 7 p.m. June 10, free concert featuring the band Jarana, with Daniel Martinez, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
St. Paul's 150th Anniversary -- 10:30 a.m. June 5, St. Paul's United Church of Christ (Osage), 3288 R Road, Cook.
ONLINE EVENTS
Revelation: A Dream for the Ages -- 7 p.m. Mondays beginning June 6, Zoom Bible study, First Presbyterian Church, register at fpclincoln.org
SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH
Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 6-10, Art and Music Exploration; June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.
