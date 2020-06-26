RELIGION NOTES: June 27-July 5

Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style worship service. Pastor Rob Welch delivers the sermon from the back door, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.

McKinley bells ringing concert — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), through July 31. Drive to 11th and M for a drive-in style concert, with performers ringing the McKinley bells from the church, stay in your cars or bring your chairs to sit on the sidewalk. Schedule of bell ringers is as follows: Carmen Maurer, July 1; Carol Knoll-Faulkner, July 8; Bob Snider, July 15; Rogene Silletto, July 22; Steve Hennings, July 29, St. Paul United Methodist, 1144 M St.

Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).

Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — June 24-July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peek: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.