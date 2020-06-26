RELIGION NOTES: June 27-July 5

Events at churches: in person and livestreamed
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, please contact: abukoske@journalstar.com
Abendmusik virtual concert: First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. June 28. Featuring the American Spiritual Ensemble chorus and a youth ensemble from the Malone Center. Musical selections honoring the vitality of the African American traditions, free, donations accepted benefiting the Malone Center, go to donorbox.org/malone-donations to make a donation. View performance at abendmusik.org.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestream worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. June 27. Drive-in style concert with melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower. Park along the streets around the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Feeding the kids at F Street: South Street Temple project — Donations are being accepted to help feed kids at the F Street Community Center. Email Elaine Monnier at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter Mullin at 402-435-8004. Also, non-perishable food items are accepted to be sent home to kids and families while the center is under pandemic restrictions. More details: aimee.hyten@gmail.com.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service.Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Grace Lutheran Church: Walton — 10 a.m. (Sundays). A member of the church delivers the Sunday sermon, upcoming dedication of the new building addition coming July 12, 11640 A St., Walton. Services are also livestreamed via Facebook; search Grace Lutheran Walton.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style worship service. Pastor Rob Welch delivers the sermon from the back door, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
McKinley bells ringing concert — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), through July 31. Drive to 11th and M for a drive-in style concert, with performers ringing the McKinley bells from the church, stay in your cars or bring your chairs to sit on the sidewalk. Schedule of bell ringers is as follows: Carmen Maurer, July 1; Carol Knoll-Faulkner, July 8; Bob Snider, July 15; Rogene Silletto, July 22; Steve Hennings, July 29, St. Paul United Methodist, 1144 M St.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — June 24-July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peek: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Tailgate giving event for Lincoln Lutheran Food Pantry: First Lutheran Church — 2-4 p.m. (Saturdays) through June 27. Drive up to the church under the awning at 1551 S. 70th St., open your trunk, church staff will pick up your donations. See Flclincoln.org for complete list of accepted donations.
Catholic parishes
The following are open for worship services. See websites for daily confession and Masses: All parishes currently practice social distancing and encourage wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Open for live mass: Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreaming: Go to Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
Livestreamed worship services
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and YouTube for services.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave. Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church livestreaming events schedule — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreaming of sermon, featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays); 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org. YouTube videos available to view.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Weekend masses are in Vietnamese. Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services, Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — Services are temporarily being held remotely. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live; Facebook Live children's ministry, 10:45-11 a.m. New stories each week, designed for age 3 to grade 6. Facebook.com/groups/ChildrensMinistrySLC.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays); 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Patrick's Church — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays) Coffee hour fellowship; 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln; 11 a.m. Sunday School; 7 p.m. (Thursdays) Vespers. Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Prerecorded services at Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the YouTube options.
Tabitha Grief Support Groups — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Growing through grief, general loss support group — 3:30-5 p.m. (Thursdays), June 25-July 30. Six-week online support group.
* Online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. Beginning July 2, (every other Thursday).
* Caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. (Thursdays). July 2-Aug. 20. Eight-week online support group.
