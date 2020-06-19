RELIGION NOTES: June 20-28

Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style worship service. Pastor Rob Welch delivers the sermon from the back door through June 28, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.

Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).

Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — June 14-July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peek: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.

Tailgate giving event for Lincoln Lutheran Food Pantry: First Lutheran Church — 2-4 p.m. (Saturdays) through June 27. Drive up to the church under the awning at 1551 S. 70th St., open your trunk, church staff will pick up your donations. See Flclincoln.org for complete list of accepted donations.