RELIGION NOTES June 18-26 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.
IN-PERSON EVENTS
Salt Creek Song Festival -- 7 p.m. June 18. Free Arts for the Soul concert, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Summer courtyard worship -- 5:30-7 p.m. June 26. Monthly worship with live music, food and inspirational message, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St.
ONLINE EVENTS
Unique Dynamics of Grief -- 7-8 p.m. June 24. Monthly online support group, register at Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or call 402-486-8506.
SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH
Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.
Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.