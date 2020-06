RELIGION NOTES: June 13-21

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EVENTS

PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS

If you have an event or your facility is reopening, please contact: abukoske@journalstar.com

Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free shopping in the store.

Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.

Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestream worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals, 931 Saunders Ave.

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.