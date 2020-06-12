RELIGION NOTES: June 13-21

EVENTS
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS
If you have an event or your facility is reopening, please contact: abukoske@journalstar.com
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestream worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. June 13, June 20 and June 27. Drive-in style concert with melodies played from First-Plymouth's Singing Tower. Park along the streets around the church or parking lots to listen from the safety of your car, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Downtown Summer Carillon bell concerts — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through June 24. Featuring Alicia Opoku and Bob Snider. The community is invited to park alongside St. Paul United Methodist Church, 11th and M streets. Saintpaulumc.org.
Feeding the kids at F Street: South Street Temple project — Donations are being accepted to help feed kids at the F street Community Center. Email Elaine Monnier at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter Mullin at 402-435-8004. Also non-perishable food items are accepted to be sent home to kids and families while the center is under pandemic restrictions. More details: aimee.hyten@gmail.com.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service (Sundays), go to Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Drive-in style worship service. Pastor Rob Welch delivers the sermon from the back door through June 28, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — June 14-July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peek: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Tailgate giving event for Lincoln Lutheran Food Pantry: First Lutheran Church — 2-4 p.m. (Saturdays) through June 27. Drive up to the church under the awning, open your trunk, church staff will pick up your donations. See Flclincoln.org for complete list of accepted donations, 1551 S. 70th St.
The following Catholic parishes are open. See websites for daily confession and masses: All parishes currently practice social distancing and encourage wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Cristoreylincoln.com.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. Mary's Catholic Church — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's Catholic Church — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Teresa's Catholic Church — Stlfchurch.org.
* St Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
LIVESTREAMED: WORSHIP SERVICES AND PROGRAMS
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and Youtube for services.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave. Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Cristo Rey — Open for live mass: Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreaming: go to Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church livestreaming events schedule:
- Music online — 4 p.m. (Sundays). Listen to online concerts at firstplymouth.org/live or Facebook.com/FirstPlymouthChurch.
- Contemporary worship service — 9 a.m. (Sundays). Multi-generational worship, featuring livestream music with Daniel Martinez, Firstplymouth.org/live.
- Worship services — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreaming of sermon, featuring Dr. Jim Keck and live music. Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: Call 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays); 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org. Youtube videos available to view.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. Saturday; 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday. Weekend masses are in Vietnamese. Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services, Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
- Facebook live children's ministry: Sheridan Lutheran Church — 10:45-11 a.m. (Sundays). Listen to a new story each week, designed for newborns to grade 6. All are welcome to enjoy the stories at Facebook.com/groups/ChildrensMinistrySLC.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays); 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Patrick's Church — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays) Coffee hour fellowship; 10 a.m. (Sundays), worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln; 11 a.m. Sunday School; 7 p.m. (Thursdays) Vespers. Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Listen anytime to prerecorded services at Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the YouTube options.
