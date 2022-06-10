RELIGION NOTES June 11-19 List of worship services and events

Please see individual websites for your church, cathedral, temple or mosque events and services.

IN-PERSON EVENTS

Animal blessing -- 11:59 a.m. June 12, well-behaved animals on leashes, in crates or cages welcomed to worship service in sanctuary, First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

Singles ministry 25th anniversary picnic -- 5-6:30 p.m. June 12, catered dinner in outdoor courtyard for $10, register at firstplymouth.org/singles, First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D streets.

ONLINE EVENTS

Revelation: A Dream for the Ages -- 7 p.m. Mondays, Zoom Bible study, First Presbyterian Church, register at fpclincoln.org

SUMMER CAMPS FOR KIDS AT CHURCH

Summer Camps at Holy Trinity Church — Schedule: June 13-17, Wonders of the World; July 11-15, Building and Creating Systems; July 18-22, Dinosaurs. The four-week Kids Camp is designed for kids ages 3-7. These camps are professionally written and staffed by experienced teachers and offer a faith component to each themed week. Each week will host a maximum of 40 children to ensure that each child feels comfortable, known and special. Each special week will offer excellent learning opportunities, fun environments and activities about the subject. Check out all details at HolyTrinityLincoln.com/KidsCamp.

Vacation Bible School -- 9-11 a.m. June 13-17, "Stories of Jesus" for children ages 4 through fifth grade, $20, register at saintpaulumbc.org/vbs, Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St.

Each week, religion notes will feature special events, programs and worship services. Submit information for consideration to citydesk@journalstar.com with RELIGION NOTE in the subject line.

Jenna Ebbers News intern