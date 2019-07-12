Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, July 6. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring your Bible. Study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive gathering with music, conversation and lesson led by the Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
F3 Food Faith and Fellowship — 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 17. Free potluck dinner, participants are asked to bring a dish to share, fellowship hall, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Path Made Clear" book by Oprah Winfrey, join anytime, book is available for purchase, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Free movie night — 8-11 p.m. July 12. 8 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips, ice cream, arts and crafts; 9 p.m. "Christopher Robin," free; Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S. 12th St. Trinityoflincoln.org or 402-466-1800.
GriefShare support group — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays) through Aug. 8, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Room 522. Sheridanlutheran.org/griefshare or 402-423-4769.
Knit and Crochet group — 12:30-2 p.m. July 16. Learn to crochet and/or knit with a great group, no experience required, teachers available to help you learn, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Men's breakfast and Bible study — 6-7 a.m. July 16. Enjoy a light breakfast and study Hebrews 2:11. First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays), Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays), Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Prayer and bag lunch — 11:45 a.m. (Wednesdays). Thirty minutes silent prayer, bring your lunch, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Restorative noon prayer sit — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Monday-Fridays). Silent prayer, brief reading and sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
"Sing your faith. Refresh your spirit" choral retreat — 5-9:30 p.m. July 19; 8-9 a.m. July 20; 8-11:30 a.m. July 21; $75 (includes two meals and choral music), First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Register: Firstplymouth.org/singyourfaith or 402-476-7565.
Taco Saturday — 5-7 p.m. July 20. Menu is soft shell tacos, 75 cents; chicken tortilla soup, 75 cents; soda or water, 75 cents; Eastern Star 320, 4641 Cooper Ave.
Tuesday evening round table — 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Volunteers read a small passage, silent reflection and period between readings, everyone welcome, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. July 18. Join St. Mark's United Methodist Church men's group for fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: Call Keith, 402-770-6496.
"Won't You Be My Neighbor?" — 6-8 p.m. July 19. Documentary about the beloved Mr. Rogers, free, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Workshops, classes, forums, retreats
Book series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. viewing video "In Pursuit of Paul: the Apostle," 6:45 p.m. discussion following, Healing service and Holy Eucharist after discussion, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.