Events
Brock's Boutique — 9 a.m.-noon, July 6. Free clothing and meal, donations accepted, all proceeds go to flood victims. Havelock Christian Church, 6520 Colfax Ave., 402-430-7569.
Bible study — 5:30-7 p.m. (Thursdays). Led by Pastor Judy Fitzgerald. Bring your Bible. Study ends with a prayer and 20-minute silent sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Interactive gathering with music, conversation and lesson led by the Rev. Evan Coleman, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Friends Book Club — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Path Made Clear" book by Oprah Winfrey, join anytime, book is available for purchase, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Free movie night — 8-11 p.m. July 12. 8 p.m. Free hot dogs, chips, ice cream, arts and crafts; 9 p.m. "Christopher Robin," free, Trinity Lutheran Church, 724 S. 12th St.
GriefShare support group — 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Thursdays) through Aug. 8, Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, Room 522. Sheridanlutheran.org/griefshare or 402-423-4769.
Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal — 11:59 a.m. July 7. Listen to the unique soulful sound, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. First-Plymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Knit and Crochet group — 12:30-2 p.m. July 9. Learn to crochet and/or knit with a great group, no experience required, teachers available to help you learn, St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi and Zumba — 10-11 a.m. (Fridays) Moving in the Spirit Tai-Chi; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Fridays) Zumba. Wear comfortable clothing, bring something to drink, First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. Info@fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
"Paris to Pittsburgh" — 7 p.m. July 9. Enjoy the National Geographic documentary capturing what's at stake for communities around the country involving climate change, discussion afterward, free, South Street Temple, 2061 S. 20th St.
Prayer and bag lunch — 11:45 a.m. (Wednesdays). Thirty minutes silent prayer, bring your lunch, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org or 402-476-6887.
Restorative noon prayer sit — 12:15-12:45 p.m. (Monday-Fridays). Silent prayer, brief reading and sit, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Tuesday evening round table — 5:30-6:30 p.m. (Tuesdays). Volunteers read a small passage, silent reflection and period between readings, everyone welcome, Contemplate Lincoln, 135 N. 31st St. Contemplatelincoln.org or 402-802-9508.
Thankful Thursday men's group — 6:30-8:30 a.m. July 11. Join St. Mark's United Methodist Church men's group for fellowship each week, Egg & I, 6891 A St. More details: call Keith, 402-770-6496.
Wednesday night courtyard party — 5:30-6:15 p.m. Dinner, face painting, balloon animals and live music with the Levi William Band; 6:15-6:45 p.m. mid-week worship with Patrick Messer, bring a lawn chair, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org or 402-476-7565.
Workshops, classes, forums, retreats
Book series (Wednesdays) — 5:30 p.m. supper, 6-6:45 p.m. viewing video "In Pursuit of Paul: the Apostle," 6:45 p.m. discussion following, Healing service and Holy Eucharist after discussion, St. David's Episcopal Church, 8800 Holdrege St. 402-489-2772.
Caregiver and grief support groups — 10-11:30 a.m. (Mondays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Front Porch Coffee Shop, 5925 Adams St.; 1:30-3 p.m. (Wednesdays), “Loss of a Loved One Drop-in Grief Group,” Harbor Coffeehouse, 1265 S. Cotner Blvd.; 1:30-3:30 p.m. (Fridays: July 5 and July 19) "Men's Drop-in Grief Group," Hy-Vee deli, 7051 Stacy Lane. 402-486-8577.
Metaphysics class — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Evan Coleman leads this philosophy and religion class, Unity Lincoln, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org or 402-476-6887.