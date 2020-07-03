RELIGION NOTES: July 4-12

Events at churches
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, please contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestream worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals, 931 Saunders Ave.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), interactive Bible study "Anxious for Nothing" by Max Lucato. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Building dedication at Grace Lutheran Church (Walton) — 10 a.m. Worship service. July 12. After the service there will be a dedication of the new entryway, pastor's office, classrooms, handicap lift and fellowship hall. Services are also livestreamed via Facebook; search Grace Lutheran Walton. Location: 11640 A St., Walton.
Downtown McKinley bells ringing concert: St Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through July 31. Public is invited to 11th and M for a drive-in style concert, with performers ringing the McKinley bells from the church. Stay in your cars or bring chairs to the sidewalk, 1144 M St. Schedule of bell ringers is as follows: Carol Knoll-Faulkner, July 8; Bob Snider, July 15; Rogene Silletto, July 22; Steve Hennings, July 29.
Feeding the kids at F Street: South Street Temple project — Donations are being accepted to help feed kids at the F Street Community Center. Email Elaine Monnier at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter Mullin at 402-435-8004. Also, non-perishable food items are accepted to be sent home to kids and families while the center is under pandemic restrictions. More details: aimee.hyten@gmail.com.
Frieden's Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service. On Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "Seven Thousand Ways to Listen" by Mark Nepo, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) Drive-in style worship service from the back door, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Metaphysics class: Unity Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays). The Rev. Coleman leads philosophy and religion, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Piedmont Park's Wilderness Escape Family Adventure 2020 — Through July 14. Go on an interactive adventure with Moses and his friends, doing crafts, playing games and meeting new friends. Join in the adventure for five days in a row. For a sneak peek: youtu.be/LUGCnpCyafQ. More information: email piedmontfba@gmail.com.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. Saturdays; 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall; first-come, first-served. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
Catholic parishes
The following are open for worship services. See websites for daily confession and Masses: All parishes currently practice social distancing and encourage wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Open for live mass: Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreaming: Go to Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
Livestreamed worship services
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and YouTube for services.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays), livestreamed from the Barnabas Community, 931 Saunders Ave. Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#. Please put your phone on mute to respect others. Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreaming of sermon, featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org. YouTube videos available to view.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Weekend masses are in Vietnamese. Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Live and archived worship services, Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — Services are temporarily being held remotely. ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Baptist Church — Southviewbaptist.org/podcast.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.
* St. Patrick's Church — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. Sunday Mass, live on facebook.com/StPetersLincoln. Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 9 a.m. (Sundays) coffee hour fellowship; 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln; 11 a.m. Sunday school; 7 p.m. (Thursdays) Vespers. Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Prerecorded services at Westminsterlincoln.org, click on worship, choose the YouTube options.
Tabitha online Grief Support Groups — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Growing through grief: loss of a spouse — noon-1:30 p.m. Thursdays. July 9-16. Six-week support group.
* Growing through grief: general loss — 3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays. July 9-Aug. 6. Six-week support group.
* Online grief book club — 10-11:30 a.m. beginning July 16. Meets every other Thursday. Ongoing discussion about books that inspire and help you cope with life’s changes.
* Caregiver support group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays, July 16-Aug. 20. Eight-week support group.
