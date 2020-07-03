RELIGION NOTES: July 4-12

Downtown McKinley bells ringing concert: St Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through July 31. Public is invited to 11th and M for a drive-in style concert, with performers ringing the McKinley bells from the church. Stay in your cars or bring chairs to the sidewalk, 1144 M St. Schedule of bell ringers is as follows: Carol Knoll-Faulkner, July 8; Bob Snider, July 15; Rogene Silletto, July 22; Steve Hennings, July 29.

Feeding the kids at F Street: South Street Temple project — Donations are being accepted to help feed kids at the F Street Community Center. Email Elaine Monnier at treasurer@southstreettemple.org or call Peter Mullin at 402-435-8004. Also, non-perishable food items are accepted to be sent home to kids and families while the center is under pandemic restrictions. More details: aimee.hyten@gmail.com.