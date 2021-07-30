Serve 'n Splash for youth at St. Mark's Church — 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays. All youth are invited to start the day with a Bible study and snack. Then the group will go out into the community to complete a service project. Return back to the church to eat lunch and play water games. Breakfast and lunch will be $5. If you need financial assistance, ask Pastor Jay. Youth can join in, growing in faith and learning what it means to be the hands and feet of Jesus serving others, 8550 Pioneers Blvd. More information: Stmarks.org or 402-489-8885.

St. Luke Garage Sale — 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 7. Items for purchase including clothes, books, toys, tools, household decorations, kitchen items and some electronics, 1621 Superior St.

St. Luke Community Picnic and Backpack blessing — Noon-1 p.m. Aug. 15. Public is invited to a community picnic, menu including hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, desserts and veggies from the community garden. Activities including yard games, Kona ice, live music with Tom Roth. You are invited to come early to the 10:30 a.m. outdoor worship service, where there is a blessing of the backpacks before school starts, and also dedicating the church's new community garden. Freewill donation is suggested to help cover the cost of the meat, 1621 Superior St. More information: Stlukelincoln.org/community-picnic.