RELIGION NOTES: July 3-11. Events: Brock's Boutique, free items: Apple Pie and live Music at First-Plymouth Worship 10:3 a.m. and 11:59 a.m. services, July 4th; God's Garden at First-Plymouth Church; July Imagination Station "In the Garden" for kids at St. Paul United Methodist; Serve 'n Splash for youth at St. Mark's

God's Garden at First-Plymouth Church — 9:30 a.m.-noon Sundays through Sept. 26. Please donate your own produce, plants and flowers from your gardens or stop by and purchase plants or produce, benefiting sustainable living ministry, in the courtyard, First-Plymouth, 2000 D St.

July Imagination Station: "From Warm to Swarm" for kids at Saint Paul United Methodist Church — 9-11:30 a.m. July 7-28. Designed for kids ages 4-11. Each week, kids can enjoy hands-on science experiments, crafts, stories, scriptures, snacks and games in the church gym. Also a video presentation will be shown in a classroom, $5 to attend, must register. In addition, if your kids are not comfortable attending events in person, you can get monthly supplies to take home July 7 for the upcoming event "From Warm to Swarm," 1144 M St. Register: saintpaul.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.

Marian Mantle Silent Strength Prayer group — 4-5 p.m. Meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Meeting schedule: July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct 12, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov 23, Dec. 14 and Dec. 28. The group will pray for the return of the prodigal children to the Church.