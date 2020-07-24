RELIGION NOTES: July 25-Aug. 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IN-PERSON EVENTS AT CHURCHES

PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.

Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.

Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.

Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.

Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) interactive Bible study "Grace" by Max Lucato, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.

Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.