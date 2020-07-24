RELIGION NOTES: July 25-Aug. 2

IN-PERSON EVENTS AT CHURCHES
PLEASE CALL AHEAD OR SEE WEBSITE BEFORE ATTENDING EVENTS. If you have an event or your facility is reopening, contact: abukoske@journalstar.com.
Barnabas — 9-10 a.m. (Saturdays), free grab-and-go breakfast; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. free shopping in the store, 931 Saunders Ave.
Barnabas — 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays), free shopping in the store.
Barnabas — 3-5 p.m. (Thursdays), free shopping in the store; 5:40 p.m. Livestreamed worship service; 6-7 p.m. Free grab and go meals.
Book video series: St. David's Episcopal Church — 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) interactive Bible study "Grace" by Max Lucato, followed by a healing service. Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org and click on the zoom address to join the study.
Coffeehouse Church — 6:30-8 p.m. (Wednesdays) Mid-week inspiring service, sharing coffee, a song, poems or a wholesome joke, 1941 N. 68th St. Unitylincoln.org.
Downtown McKinley bells ringing concert: St. Paul United Methodist Church — 6-6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays) through July 31. Public is invited to 11th and M streets for a drive-in style concert with performers ringing the McKinley bells from the church. Stay in your cars or bring chairs to the sidewalk, 1144 M St. Bell ringer will be Steve Hennings, July 29.
Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays), 6601 S. 70th St. Also view services livestreamed: Eclincoln.com.
Farmers' Market at F Street Neighborhood Church — 4:30-7 p.m. (Tuesdays). Items for purchase include arts and crafts, locally grown fruits, vegetables, food and more, 1302 F St.
Friedens Lutheran — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) in-person worship service. On Facebook, search Friedens Lutheran. Friedens.org.
Friends Book Club: Unity Lincoln — 6 p.m. (Tuesdays). "The Time is Now," the call to uncommon courage, by Sister Joan Chittister, 1941 N. 68th St. UnityLincoln.org. Please call ahead, 402-476-6887 (leave a message).
Havelock Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays) service from the back door, 6520 Colfax Ave. Havelockcc.org.
Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), 1000 S. 84th St. Also view services livestreamed: Facebook.com/IndianHillsCommunityChurch.
Mega Yard Sale: Vine Congregational Church — 9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 31; also 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 1. Sale is inside, items for purchase include antiques, furniture, collectibles, housewares, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.
Redeemer Lutheran in-person worship services — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Seating is limited to 100 per service, 75 in the main sanctuary and 25 in the fellowship hall; first-come, first-served. Register: Redeemerlincoln.org.
Southview Baptist Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestream view at Southviewbaptist.org.
LIVESTREAMED EVENTS: Concert and kids blog
Virtual organ concert with David von Behren: First-Plymouth Church — 4 p.m. July 26. Organ concert featuring David von Behren performing on the Lied Organ, encouraging donations for Matt Talbot kitchen. View on Facebook.com/abendmusik or Abendmusik.org.
New Kids Blog: Lincoln Berean Church — Offers materials that will help empower your kids and family to engage in spiritual discipleship during your time at home. Each week there are new videos for both preschool and elementary kids. Lincolnberean.org/church-life/kids.
IN-PERSON WORSHIP SERVICES AT CATHOLIC PARISHES
The following parishes are open for worship services. All parishes currently practice social distancing and wearing masks.
* Cristo Rey — Open for live mass: Cristoreylincoln.com. Livestreaming: Go to Facebook, search Parroquia de Cristo Rey Lincoln.
* Immaculate Heart of Mary — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/729-immaculate-heart-of-mary-lincoln.
* North American Martyrs — Namartyrs.org.
* Sacred Heart — Sacredheartlincoln.org.
* St. Francis of Assisi — Stfrancislincoln.org.
* St. George Byzantine-Ukraine Rite — Lincolndiocese.org/directory/parishes/734-st-george-byzantine-ukrainian-rite-lincoln.
* St. John — Stjohnslincoln.com.
* St. Joseph's — Stjosephlnk.org.
* St. Mary's — Stmarylincoln.org.
* St. Michael — Stmichaellincoln.org.
* St. Patrick — Stpatricklincoln.com.
* St. Peter's Catholic Parish — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpeterslincoln.com.
* St. Teresa's — Stlfchurch.org.
* St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center — Huskercatholic.com.
LIVESTREAMED WORSHIP SERVICES
* American Lutheran Church — Alclincoln.com. Click on links for Facebook and YouTube for services.
* Antelope Park Church of the Brethren — 10:15-11:15 a.m. (Sundays). Youtube.com/channel/UC0EtGzdojiBIClTJjkvF2MQ.
* Barnabas worship service — 5:40 p.m. (Thursdays). Facebook.com/barnabascmtylnk.
* Bennet Community Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Worship service conference call. Dial 425-436-6321, enter access code 871648#.Bennetcommunitychurch.org or Facebook.com/groups/117246951634760.
* Calvary Community Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Mycalvary.org.
* Christ Lincoln — 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. (Sundays). Christlincoln.org.
* Christ United and ConnectioN Point Churches — 11 a.m. (Sundays). Facebook.com/christumclinc/live.
* Citylight South Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Citylightsouth.church/live.
* College View Church of Seventh-day Adventists — Collegeviewchurch.org.
* Epic Church — 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Worship services, kids' activities included, 6601 S. 70th St. Eclincoln.com.
* Faith Bible Church — Faithbiblelincoln.org.
* Faith Lutheran Church — To view all videos, go to youtube.com/channel/UC_nG2R7cNLPoWiNiInieK_A.
* First Baptist Church of Lincoln — Fbclincoln.org.
* First Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Fcclincoln.org/events.
* First Evangelical Free Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Firstfreelincoln.org.
* First Lutheran Church — Pre-recorded worship services. Flclincoln.org.
* First-Plymouth Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Livestreaming of sermon, featuring Dr. Jim Keck, also including live music. Firstplymouth.org/live. More information: 402-476-7595.
* First Presbyterian — 8:30 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, 9:45 a.m. (Sundays) fellowship before Communion, 10 a.m. (Sundays) Zoom Communion services. Go to fpclincoln.org/worship-feed or fpclincoln.org/zoom-communion, password is 137049. More information: 402-477-6037.
* Good Shepherd Lutheran Church — 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (Sundays), 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays). Goodshepherdlincoln.org.
* Grace Lutheran — Egrace.org or Facebook.com/Live-Worship.
* Heritage Presbyterian — Heritagepres.org.
* Hope Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays). Hopechurchlincoln.org.
* Immanuel Lutheran Church — 6 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. (Sundays). Weekend masses are in Vietnamese. Immanuelchurchoflincoln.org.
* Indian Hills Community Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays), Ihcc.org.
* Lincoln Berean Church — 7 p.m. (Saturdays), 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Lincolnberean.org, live.lincolnberean.org or Facebook.com/lincolnberean.
* Messiah Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. (Sundays), Messiah.us.
* Mt. Olive Lutheran Church — Mtolivewels.org/page/sermons.
* Northeast Missionary Church — Northeastmissionary.org.
* Order of the Red Grail Church — Orderoftheredgrail.org.
* Peace Lutheran (Waverly) — Peacewaverly.org.
* Piedmont Park Seventh-day Adventist Church — Piedmontparksda.org.
* Second Church of Christ Scientist — ChristianScienceLincolnNE.com.
* Sheridan Lutheran Church — 9:45 a.m. (Sundays). Sheridanlutheran.org/watch-online or Facebook.com/sheridanluthlnk/live.
* South Street Temple — 6:30 p.m. services (Fridays), 9:30 a.m. services (Saturdays). Southstreettemple.org/worship/streaming. 402-435-8004 or office@southstreettemple.org.
* Southern Heights Presbyterian Church — Southernheights.org.
* Southview Christian Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Southviewchristian.church/online-worship.
* St. David's Episcopal Church — 10:30 a.m. (Sundays). Zoom.us/j/385608670 or stdavids.episcopal-ne.org; 6:30 p.m. (Wednesdays), Stdavids.episcopal-ne.org.
* St. Luke United Methodist Church — Stlukelincoln.org.
* St. Mark’s United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services. Stmarks.org. or 402-489-8885.
* St. Paul United Methodist Church — 10:45 a.m. (Sundays). Saintpaulumc.org.
* Unitarian Church of Lincoln — 10 a.m. (Sundays) worship services, youtube.com/unitarianchurchoflincoln.Unitarianlincoln.org/mailing-list.
* Westminster Presbyterian — Westminsterlincoln.org,
TABITHA ONLINE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUPS — Register: Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement or 402-486-8586
* Caregiver Support Group — 2-3 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 20.
* End of Life Planning — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 20.
* Financial Planning and Decision Making — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6.
* Grieving Together While Staying Apart — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
* Growing Through Grief: General Loss — 3:30-5 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 6.
* Online Grief Book Club — 10-11:30 a.m. Meets every other Thursday, ongoing discussion about books that inspire and help you cope with life’s changes. Call ahead for the meeting schedule.
* Physical Caregiving and Needs — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
* The Service is Delayed, Now What? — 2-3:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
